What Nick Saban, Sam Pittman Had to Say About the Other Team's Starting Quarterback

Both the starting quarterbacks in Saturday's game between Alabama and Arkansas were on their respective rosters last season, but in a backup role. Now Bryce Young and KJ Jefferson have full control over the Alabama and Arkansas offenses respectively heading into the final stretch of the 2021 season.

Each quarterback brings a different style of play into the weekend's matchup. Young is second in the SEC in passing yards and first in touchdowns. Even though Young has shown his abilities to run with the ball, Jefferson presents more as a dual threat quarterback. He is third among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards with 474 behind Florida's Emory Jones and Matt Corrall from Ole Miss and also has five rushing touchdowns.

During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Nick Saban said Jefferson's athleticism was on display last season, but now that he's taken over as starter for the Razorbacks, they've been able to feature what he does best.

"I think he's made tremendous progress as a passer, knowledge of the offense and his ability to execute and do the things they need him to do to be effective, you know, in terms of distributing the ball whether to run or pass," Saban said. "The guy’s a big, strong guy. He’s hard to sack. He’s extended plays and made plays— running and throwing. He’s a very challenging guy to try to defend."

In last season's 52-3 win over Arkansas, Felipe Franks was the starter at quarterback for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson did play some. He finished 1-6 passing and only had 11 yards on the ground.

On the other side, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has been very impressed with what he's seen out of Young, calling him "smooth" and "outstanding." Pittman is also concerned with what Young can do with his feet and his scrambling abilities.

"He's what an Alabama quarterback to me is— a winner and a guy who runs the team and is very talented," Pittman said.

Both quarterbacks are true sophomores and have shown good decision-making skills through the first ten games. Young and Jefferson each have only three interceptions on the season, and Pittman said limiting turnovers will be a key for the Razorbacks if they want to come away with a win in Bryant-Denny on Saturday for the first time since 2003.

"We have to play solid football," Pittman said. "You can’t turn the ball over. You can’t have special teams blunders. You have to stay in the game. So we’re gonna try to go down there and execute. We know it’s gonna be a loud crowd. And if we can execute, stay on the field and things of that nature – basically the same thing you do most any game.

"You can’t really make it about Alabama as much as you make it about us and the things that we have to do, and those things being be good with the football, convert third downs, get them off the field on third downs and be really good in special teams. And if we can do that, then we’ll be the best team we can be on Saturday."