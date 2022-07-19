What Other Coaches are Saying About Alabama, Nick Saban at SEC Media Days

Strange, but true, Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn't asked about his feud with Jimbo Fisher during his session in the main room at 2022 SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

But that doesn't mean it's not a hot topic.

To be fair, Saban was asked about it on the SEC Network set, where he joked that the analysts should have seen some of their arguments when he and his former offensive coordinator were on the same coaching staff at LSU.

He and the Alabama players also got the question in the other rooms.

But so did the other coaches.

"I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now," Mississippi State Mike Leach said. "It's not sustainable, so something's going to change.

"Well, we haven't defined exactly what is an amateur, a student-athlete, as opposed to a professional. I think we need to do that. I think there is ways to do it.

"I think some football players it may be in their best interest to remain a student-athlete, under that model, as opposed to professional and vice versa.

"I think that's got to be defined. Currently college athletes have more privileges than anybody at any other professional level. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I don't think it stays the same because there's responsibilities that go along with being a professional.

"I've said this before, you've probably already written it down, but those guys lock themselves in rooms and watch film all the time so you'll be able to get away with it."

He concluded: "Go up to your next favorite NFL guy, say, Hey, I heard in the NFL they're going to have unmitigated free agency, 365, 24/7. And, by the way, there's not going to be any salary cap or draft, you're just going to have bidding wars. Just watch the expression on their face. Don't look at anything else or write down any notes because the expression on their face will be well worth it.

"I don't think the dust has settled. We're in a big transition period on a number of things in college football. We got sharp guys actively trying to sort it out. I hope that it will be."

Leach was also asked about another popular subject at media days this year, the success of Saban's former assistant coaches including Fisher and Kirby Smart, who won the 2021 national championship with Georgia.

"Some of it's the resources of the program -- not to take anything away from Coach Saban, because he does a tremendous job -- and then also has a big tree of coaches.



"But there's circumstances that can be beneficial, too. I mean, he's done things at Alabama that nobody thought was possible. But I would say he's a better coach at Alabama than he was at Michigan State, for example. So I think there's some circumstances that can contribute to success, too, that have to be accounted for.

"But he does a tremendous job of getting the most out of his players.

"One thing that I've always liked, he's not afraid to coach 'em hard. Doing that over and over again. He's a guy that we all admire. Then, of course, the magnitude and power of Alabama commands attention."

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Q. Wondering your philosophy on-calling trick plays, when you do them? What do you remember about Nick Saban and his philosophy on that?

Kiffin: Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just talking about Alabama. So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so... That's pretty usual (smiling).

Trick plays? I don't know. I think kind of offense has evolved so much from where it used to be that in a way maybe you don't run as many because we're not quite the same as we used to be as far as setting things up as much because so much is about tempo and how we do things.

I would guess analytics on trick plays show maybe we don't do as many as we used to.

Coach kind of was with trick plays, kind of like fake kicks, like it had to be a discussion a lot of times right before. He would want to know that week what was in and why. A lot of times you'd run it by him before, so... If they worked, he was happy. If they didn't work, you got ass chewings.

Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea

Q. I know you obviously weren't part of the 0-10 season a couple years ago. It's been a while since Vanderbilt won an SEC game. Your first three SEC opponents were combined 37-6 last year. Two teams played for the national championship. How much is the losing streak in the conference weighing you down? When you look at who you have to open against, how daunting is that?

Lea: Well, I respect your question.

The answer to that question is: not at all in all aspects. We don't talk about that. We don't spend time on it. We don't tally up the collective records of our opponents. That's just not who we are.

We're not fighting to win an SEC game, we're fighting to become a dominant force within the conference. Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it's not going to be a huge celebration. We're going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we're going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that's what winning programs do.

I don't take ownership of anything that happened before. I certainly take ownership of last season. We fell way short of our expectations. But we are simply trying to build the best version of Vanderbilt football in year two independent of our opponents.

We think if we can reach that level of championship performance within this team, that replicated over time we're going to have a lot of success. That's our focus. That will continue to be our focus. Thank you