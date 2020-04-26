What They Said About Alabama Players Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 version of the NFL draft has come and gone.

Arguably, with COVID-19 forcing the event to go virtual, it allowed the nation an inside look of the coaches and general managers' homemade war rooms along with the prospects' homes and their families, which made it the most memorable draft in recent years.

Overall, 63 of the 255 selections came from the Southeastern Conference, which was an all-time record. Nine of those were from the University of Alabama — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins, was the Crimson Tide's first signal caller to go in the first round since 1976, when Richard Todd was selected by the New York Jets.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores made it clear that the left-hander from Hawaii was the franchise's top option despite the rumors that it would select a tackle of Oregon's Justin Herbert ahead of the Crimson Tide star.

"To be honest, we did not know where a lot of this stuff was coming from," Flores said. "It was very interesting to say the least. You guys [the media] probably knew where it was coming from but we did not. At the end of the day, we felt like Tua was the best pick for us and we are comfortable with it."

Flores and Miami general manager Chris Grier pulled from the Crimson Tide pool of talent again in the second round and selected Davis with the 56th overall pick.

While Davis did not put up the numbers expected of him during his senior campaign in Tuscaloosa, one can tell the Dolphins front office is excited for what the 6-foot-6, 310 pound lineman brings to the table.

"I think when people talk production, they want to talk sacks," Grier said. "Brian has mentioned it before, Raekwon has created a lot of opportunities. He’s had plays where he’s been blowing up stuff. The one thing he is - he’s big, physical, tough, he stops the run and I think as a kid, he’s matured over the years.

“We were really happy to get him. We didn’t have any qualms about him and I know Brian and the coaching staff and the scouting staff were really excited. We all had him rated as a high-rated player for us.”

Wills became coach Nick Saban's seventh offensive lineman taken in the first round since he has arrived at the Capstone, when the Cleveland Browns selected the Lexington, Ken. native with the 10th overall pick.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the draft that Wills would play left tackle, and Cleveland legend and potential NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas explained why he will be a smash hit in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.

"There will not be any sleeping for me tonight because I'm so excited by this pick," Thomas said following the first round on Thursday night. "When I watch him on film, there is nothing he can't do. All these other guys who were the top tackles had big question marks, in my opinion. This guy? No question marks. It is a home run."

In what was maybe the deepest wide receiver class of all time, Ruggs had the honor of being the first selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 overall. He was soon followed by his former teammate, Jeudy, who landed an AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos at No. 15.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said their front office was 'united' on making the Montgomery native, Ruggs, the first wideout off the board, and what made him really special was not the electrifying speed or vertical jump to catch balls in traffic. It was his leadership off the field that drew the franchise to him.

Gruden also had some help from a former Crimson Tide assistant when deciding on Ruggs.

"Ruggs has a great football character," Gruden said. "There is not any holes in it. He has tremendous work ethic and comes from a great family. Derrick Ansley, who recruited him at Alabama, gave us a lot of insider information on him. Everyone is going to love him. We are going to be selling a lot Henry Ruggs' t-shirts in Las Vegas pretty soon."

When it was time for the Broncos to pick at No. 15, general manager John Elway said the team was 'pleasantly surprised' that Jeudy was still on the board, because, according to Elway, he only fell to them in less than half of their mock drafts leading up to Thursday night.

"Jerry was our guy from the get-go," Elway said. "We had planned that he was not going to be there for us. His mentality is outstanding and we love the way he attacks the game of football. He is a guy that wants to win and wants to be great."

First-year New York Giants coach Joe Judge is no stranger to the talent that Saban has produced at Alabama, being that he was a special-teams assistant from 2009-11 under him, and visited Tuscaloosa numerous times as a member of the New England Patriots staff.

So, when McKinney was available at No. 36, it was a no-brainer that Judge wanted to add some Crimson Tide flavor to the Big Apple.

"There's a number of guys down at Alabama that have a great background on Xavier," Judge said. "There are a number of guys on our staff currently that have a great background on the Alabama guys, Burton Burns and Jody Wright were there in recent years. They were there when these guys came in as freshmen, they were there for the progression. As well as making phone calls down to Tuscaloosa, we were able to make phone calls and have staff meetings with guys who had direct relationships with these players and that's a great advantage.

"I talked yesterday about my relationship with Kirby (Smart) and how that plays a part in identifying these guys and what they are like off the field and off the tape. That plays a big part. There are certain people in that building, not just the head coach, that you rely on what they say. You know they see them as a person and how they treat everybody. Everyone has nothing but the highest compliments of Xavier as a person and that is what we are looking for. Guys with good character, good traits, that want to come in and want to work and want to earn what they get."

One of McKinney's counterparts in that Alabama backfield, Diggs, ended up with the Dallas Cowboys, a team he grew up rooting for, at No. 51 overall.

Dallas general manager Jerry Jones said the team prioritized the 6-foot-1, 195 pound prospect and was stunned when he was there for the taking in the middle of the second round, citing that his research showed an almost zero percent chance of Diggs becoming a Cowboy.

"We have well-done, in-depth studies and charts that we all were reviewing on Friday morning before the draft," Jones said. "All of our studies showed that he was in the one percentile. Diggs was in the one percent chance of falling to us there. One. We thought we were going to have to trade up. We were so happy to be able to land him."

The Crimson Tide's two third round selections were Lewis and Jennings, who found their homes with the Los Angles Rams at No. 84 and the Patriots at No. 87, respectively.

Lewis is considered a first-round talent but the injury history scared away some teams from taking him early on but Rams coach Sean McVay was not too worried about that.

"To be able to get Terrell Lewis, a guy that we had really had a lot of appreciation for his skillset," McVay said. "He has had some injuries, but I think they’ve been some freak instances. You look at when this guy is able to play and healthy, he is ready to go.”

Jennings, who played as an edge and off-the-ball-linebacker, and even a few plays at interior defensive line in Tuscaloosa, fits the Patriots system perfectly into how Bill Belichick wants to use the All-SEC First Team talent.

"Anfernee is a really tough, tough kid," Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said. "Jennings has a background playing a couple different spots, “Really tough, good leadership.”