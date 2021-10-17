Where Alabama Stands in the Polls After Win at Mississippi State
A week after a loss, Alabama bounced back with a dominant win at Mississippi State. Because No. 2 Iowa lost at home to Purdue combined with the performance in Starkville, the Crimson Tide was able to move up one spot in the polls to No. 4
Alabama remains the highest-rated one-loss team and is ranked ahead of x undefeated teams.
Here are the polls.
AP Top 25
Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last Week
AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last week
1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625, 1
2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508, 3
3. Cincinnati 7-0 1497, 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1446, 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1305, 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1299, 7
7. Michigan State 7-0 1158, 9
8. Penn State 5-1 1134, 8
9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093, 12
10. Oregon 5-1 1048, 10
11. Iowa 6-1 1031, 2
12. Ole Miss 6-1 826, 14
13. Notre Dame 5-1 816, 13
14. Kentucky 6-1 763, 11
15. Wake Forest 6-0 696, 16
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675, 15
17. Texas A&M 5-2 580, 18
18. NC State 5-1 528, 21
19. SMU 6-0 399, 23
20. Baylor 6-1 369, NR
21. SDSU 6-0 334, 24
22. Auburn 5-2 315, NR
23. Pitt 5-1 192, NR
24. Clemson 4-2 146, 25
25. UTSA 7-0 66, NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Arkansas 31, Florida 23, BYU 23, Air Force 20, UL Lafayette 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Hosuton 11, Virginia 6, LSU 2, Fresno State 1
Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona 22
FWAA/NFF Super 16
Rank (Record), Points, First place, Last week
Story will be updated when the other polls come out.