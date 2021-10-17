Where Alabama Stands in the Polls After Win at Mississippi State

With another top-five team losing this weekend, Alabama still stands in prime position to make the playoffs.

A week after a loss, Alabama bounced back with a dominant win at Mississippi State. Because No. 2 Iowa lost at home to Purdue combined with the performance in Starkville, the Crimson Tide was able to move up one spot in the polls to No. 4

Alabama remains the highest-rated one-loss team and is ranked ahead of x undefeated teams.

Here are the polls.

AP Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last Week

AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last week

1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625, 1

2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508, 3

3. Cincinnati 7-0 1497, 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1446, 5

5. Ohio State 5-1 1305, 6

6. Michigan 6-0 1299, 7

7. Michigan State 7-0 1158, 9

8. Penn State 5-1 1134, 8

9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093, 12

10. Oregon 5-1 1048, 10

11. Iowa 6-1 1031, 2

12. Ole Miss 6-1 826, 14

13. Notre Dame 5-1 816, 13

14. Kentucky 6-1 763, 11

15. Wake Forest 6-0 696, 16

16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675, 15

17. Texas A&M 5-2 580, 18

18. NC State 5-1 528, 21

19. SMU 6-0 399, 23

20. Baylor 6-1 369, NR

21. SDSU 6-0 334, 24

22. Auburn 5-2 315, NR

23. Pitt 5-1 192, NR

24. Clemson 4-2 146, 25

25. UTSA 7-0 66, NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Arkansas 31, Florida 23, BYU 23, Air Force 20, UL Lafayette 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Hosuton 11, Virginia 6, LSU 2, Fresno State 1

Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona 22

FWAA/NFF Super 16

Rank (Record), Points, First place, Last week

