    • October 17, 2021
    Where Alabama Stands in the Polls After Win at Mississippi State

    With another top-five team losing this weekend, Alabama still stands in prime position to make the playoffs.
    A week after a loss, Alabama bounced back with a dominant win at Mississippi State. Because No. 2 Iowa lost at home to Purdue combined with the performance in Starkville, the Crimson Tide was able to move up one spot in the polls to No. 4

    Alabama remains the highest-rated one-loss team and is ranked ahead of x undefeated teams. 

    Here are the polls.

    AP Top 25 

    Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last Week

    AFCA Coaches Poll

    Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last week

    1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625, 1

    2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508, 3

    3. Cincinnati 7-0 1497, 4

    4. Alabama 6-1 1446, 5

    5. Ohio State 5-1 1305, 6

    6. Michigan 6-0 1299, 7

    7. Michigan State 7-0 1158, 9

    8. Penn State 5-1 1134, 8

    9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093, 12

    10. Oregon 5-1 1048, 10

    11. Iowa 6-1 1031, 2

    12. Ole Miss 6-1 826, 14

    13. Notre Dame 5-1 816, 13

    14. Kentucky 6-1 763, 11

    15. Wake Forest 6-0 696, 16

    16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675, 15

    17. Texas A&M 5-2 580, 18

    18. NC State 5-1 528, 21

    19. SMU 6-0 399, 23

    20. Baylor 6-1 369, NR

    21. SDSU 6-0 334, 24

    22. Auburn 5-2 315, NR

    23. Pitt 5-1 192, NR

    24. Clemson 4-2 146, 25

    25. UTSA 7-0 66, NR

    Others receiving votes: Iowa State 38, Arkansas 31, Florida 23, BYU 23, Air Force 20, UL Lafayette 18, Arizona State 18, Purdue 16, Hosuton 11, Virginia 6, LSU 2, Fresno State 1

    Dropped from rankings: Florida 17, Arkansas 19, BYU 20, Arizona 22

    FWAA/NFF Super 16

    Rank (Record), Points, First place, Last week

    Story will be updated when the other polls come out.

