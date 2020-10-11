How to Watch Georgia at Alabama, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Another week, and another former Nick Saban assistant on the opposing sideline.

At least this time against Kirby Smart there won't be a championship on the line.

When Alabama hosts Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium, not only will it be a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup, but the third straight week and 22nd meeting overall against a team with a former Saban assistant as head coach.

Saban is 21-0 against them.

He's also 2-0 against Smart, with the wins coming in the national championship game at the end of the 2017 season, and the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

The four-game streak started with a 52-24 win over Jimbo Fisher and Texas A & M, and on Saturday the Crimson Tide found a way to survive against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, a 63-48 shootout that shattered numerous SEC and Alabama records as the teams combined for 1,370 total yards.

Saban's most wins against a former assistant is four, which have come against Jimbo Fisher (Florida State, 2017; Texas A & M 2018-20).

Saban has also totaled three wins vs. Derek Dooley (Tennessee, 2010-12), Jim McElwain (Colorado State, 2013; Florida 2015-16) and Will Muschamp (Florida, 2011 and 2014; South Carolina, 2019).

He has two wins over Mark Dantonio (Michigan State, 2010 and 2015), Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee, 2018-19) and Smart, and one victory over Billy Napier (Louisiana, 2018) and Kiffin.

It's also the return of former Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Clear skies. High around 70 degrees and then dropping to 47 overnight. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Series info: It's the 70th meeting. Alabama leads the series 40-25-4. The Crimson Tide won the last game 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

The last two meetings, and the only Saban-Smart games, were both played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The series dates back to the 1895 season.

Nick Saban is 7-2 all-time against Georgia, including a 5-1 mark with the Crimson Tide.

Keep an eye on: Alabama’s 52-24 win over No. 13 Texas A & M was Saban’s 85 career win vs. AP Top 25 team, just one off Joe Paterno’s 86, the most in the history the poll. Last season, Saban’s win over then-No. 24 Texas A & M moved him ahead of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second all-time. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66. Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is fifth at 64.

SEC Schedule (Week 6)

Auburn at South Carolina, 11 p.m. CT, ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m. SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS



Ole Miss at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A & M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS