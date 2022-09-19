Skip to main content

Which SEC Team Is The Biggest Challenge To Alabama? Three-and-Out

The panel discusses conference opponents ahead of the Tide's first SEC game against Vanderbilt
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses which SEC opponent will present the biggest challenge to the Crimson Tide. Alabama opens up conference play this Saturday at home against Vanderbilt, their first meeting since 2017.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

