Skip to main content

Who Deserves to be No. 1 After Week 4? Three-And-Out

The panel discusses who they'd vote as the top-ranked team in the country through four weeks of college football.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses who they believe should be the No. 1 team in college football after four weeks of games.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama vs Texas A&M Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (13) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaches Name 11 Players of the Week Following Win Over Vanderbilt

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) mishandles the pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: Ja'Corey Brooks' Career Day

By Blake Byler
Jonathan Allen game program cover, Sept. 26, 2015
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 26, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField.
Bama/NFL

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa both 3-0, Mac Jones Hurt: Bama in the NFL Week 3

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer celebrates a goal on Sept. 25, 2022 against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Soccer Downs Texas A&M, 3-0

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb
All Things Bama

Alabama in Ninth Place at Nine-Under Par after Opening 36 Holes at the SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

By University of Alabama sports information