Skip to main content

Who will Score the Most Touchdowns? Three-and-Out

The panel discusses who will be in the endzone the most for the season opener.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses who will score the most touchdowns for Alabama this Saturday in the season opener against Utah State.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Helmet, Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Reboot and Previewing Utah State

By Mason Smith
Alabama offensive line
All Things Bama

5 Things We Learned from Alabama's Depth Chart

By Katie Windham
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Gold Standard

By Christopher Walsh
Shaun Alexander
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Alabama swimming and diving team after beating LSU, November 5, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Swimming and Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule

By University of Alabama sports information
Carmela Cardama Baez keeps steady pace behind Alabama s Mercy Chelangat during the Women s 10,000 meter races during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field June 10, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Both No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

By University of Alabama sports information
Line, Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Monday Practice ahead of Utah State

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback David Cornwell (12) and Christian Miller (47) carry the trophy after the 2015 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Alabama won 29-15.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who are Alabama Football's Top Contenders in the SEC?

By Clay Miller