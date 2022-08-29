Why Will Anderson Jr. is Smiling Big This Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last time Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media, there wasn't a ton for the outside linebacker to be smiling. It was the middle of fall camp. It was hot outside, and real football was still weeks away.

Check out Anderson's expression (No. 31) over Nick Saban's right shoulder. Alabama Athletics

And while it's still hot outside in Tuscaloosa, a college football game will in fact be played in Bryant-Denny Stadium this week, and Anderson was just a little pumped about it Monday afternoon.

"From the time I woke up this morning, from the time I was in the weight room, everything—all I've been doing is envisioning the game on Saturday, and everything that's gonna be going on," Anderson said. "That's all I've been thinking about all day. I’m very excited. I haven’t stopped smiling."

The junior is entering the season as one of the best defensive players in the country. He won the Nagurski award and SEC defensive player of the year in his sophomore campaign with 34.5 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks.

His "Terminator" persona on the field can be terrifying for opposing offenses, but Anderson has a big smile and personality off the field. This Saturday against Utah State, the dynamic pass rusher gets the opportunity to begin his sack total for the 2022 season.

Anderson isn't the only player ready for the season to start. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he's pleased with the way the players have already started preparing for the game against the Aggies.

"I know this time of year fall camp is always a grind, so there's always a lot of anticipation, a lot of energy and enthusiasm to play the first game," Saban said. "And I think the focus for us needs to be on playing the best, setting a standard for how we want to play, how we want to do things, how we want to finish plays, how we want to execute."

The Crimson Tide is opening the season at home for the first time since 2011 and just the fourth time ever under Saban. The team is excited for the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd right away when the Crimson Tide and Aggies kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

"Playing in Bryant-Denny the first game this season is going to be something huge," Anderson said. "It's something big, and we're all excited."

This story will be updated with video.