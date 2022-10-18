Skip to main content

Will Alabama and Tennessee Face Each Other Again? Three-And-Out

The panel gives its two cents on who is most likely to play each other for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel gives its two cents on who is most likely to play each other for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: The assistant editor and an award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Penalties and Powerful Passers

By Mason Smith
Brittany Davis
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Named Preseason All-SEC; Alabama Women's Basketball Picked 10th in Conference

By Blake Byler
Crimson Tikes: Cowbell Hell
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Cowbell Hell

By Anthony Sisco
Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

A Quiet Concern on Alabama's Defense has Grown Louder After Loss at Tennessee

By Joey Blackwell
Christion Jones, Amari Cooper, DeAndrew White, Texas A&M game program, Oct. 18, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 6: Quinnen Williams Plays his Best Game of a Career Season

By Hunter De Siver
Helmets
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) looks down over Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 202
All Things Bama

Alabama's Penalty Problem Isn't Just Bad, But Horrendous: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh