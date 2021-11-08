TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time this season, Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, this time for the week of Nov. 1-7, 2021.

While Alabama's offense was relatively ineffective this past weekend in its 20-14 victory over LSU, the Crimson Tide's defense composed one of its best games of the season. Led by Anderson, Alabama held the Tigers to just 109 rushing yards and 186 yards in the air.

Anderson finished the game with 12 total tackles to lead the team. He also recorded 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

Anderson was also listed as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the annual honor given to the defender that best represents all attributes at his given position that impact the game.

Anderson leads the nation in tackles for loss with 21 and is a half-sack away from leading all of college football with 10.5 through nine games.

Also considered:

1. Jada Rice (graduate-student center, women's basketball)

Registered a double-double in the Crimson Tide's 87-41 exhibition win over UAH with 10 points and 10 rebounds

Rice also finished the game with two blocks and a steal in 22 minutes on the court

2. Jameson Williams (junior wide receiver, football)

Recorded 10 catches for 160 receiving yards and a touchdown against LSU

His lone touchdown was a 58-yard connection between himself and quarterback Bryce Young in the third quarter to score Alabama's only points of the second half

3. Phidarian Mathis (redshirt-senior defensive lineman, football)

Recorded nine total tackles against LSU, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss along with three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery

For his efforts, Mathis was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.