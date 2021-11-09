Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week
Publish date:

Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Because of his play against LSU, Anderson was honored with this award for the third time this season.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Because of his play against LSU, Anderson was honored with this award for the third time this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –The honors keep coming in for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. after his dominating performance against LSU on Saturday.

This time he has been named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week.  This is the third time this season that Anderson has earned this award. He also received the honor from the Maxwell Football Club after the Ole Miss and Tennessee games. 

On Monday, he was also named the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, SEC defensive player of the week for the fourth time this season. He was also one of seven players recognized by the Alabama coaching staff as players of the week after LSU.

Read More

All these awards comes because of his efforts against LSU. Anderson finished with a career-high 12 tackles including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in the win over the Tigers.

Anderson is currently tied for second in the country in sacks with 10, and he is leading the nation in tackles for loss at 19.5. He has been a constant disruptive presence in the backfield for all opposing offenses in 2021. 

The Bednarik Award goes to college football's best defensive player. Alabama has had two players win this award in the past– Jonathan Allen in 2016 and Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2017. Anderson could very possibly become the third by the end of this year, especially if he keeps up the statistical pace he's been at the last few games. 

Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

1 minute ago
Isaiah Hastings Commit
Recruiting

2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

35 minutes ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

45 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes: He Wasn't Fluffin'
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Not Fluffin' Around

2 hours ago
AJ McCarron, LSU game program, Nov. 9, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 9, 2021

9 hours ago
Marcus Banks, practice 8/16
All Things Bama

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

15 hours ago
Alabama Soccer reacts to being accepted into the 2021 NCAA Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Scores Spot in 2021 NCAA Tournament

17 hours ago
JD Davison vs. Louisiana
All Things Bama

Ahead of First Game in Alabama Uniform, JD Davison Explains Why He Chose the Crimson Tide

17 hours ago