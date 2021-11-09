Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –The honors keep coming in for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. after his dominating performance against LSU on Saturday.

This time he has been named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week. This is the third time this season that Anderson has earned this award. He also received the honor from the Maxwell Football Club after the Ole Miss and Tennessee games.

On Monday, he was also named the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, SEC defensive player of the week for the fourth time this season. He was also one of seven players recognized by the Alabama coaching staff as players of the week after LSU.

All these awards comes because of his efforts against LSU. Anderson finished with a career-high 12 tackles including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in the win over the Tigers.

Anderson is currently tied for second in the country in sacks with 10, and he is leading the nation in tackles for loss at 19.5. He has been a constant disruptive presence in the backfield for all opposing offenses in 2021.

The Bednarik Award goes to college football's best defensive player. Alabama has had two players win this award in the past– Jonathan Allen in 2016 and Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2017. Anderson could very possibly become the third by the end of this year, especially if he keeps up the statistical pace he's been at the last few games.