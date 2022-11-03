The Extra Point: Will Eli Ricks' Time at LSU help Alabama?

Alabama’s defensive back Eli Ricks transferred from LSU last year and will return this weekend to Death Valley.

Some may argue that Ricks’ experience and time at LSU can support the team. The field may help or ease his mind as he’s played on it many times. While he was at LSU, he played 14 games, had 20 tackles, and four interceptions.

Although he was successful at LSU, Bryant-Denny Stadium is his home now, and he has already made positive impacts on Alabama’s team.

At Alabama, Ricks has battled with some injuries, but has still been named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He was also selected for many other awards for his accomplishments within football.

Clearly, Ricks has made lasting impacts on Alabama’s team, and the team should hopefully expect a high performance from him.

While Alabama recently had a rocky game against Tennessee, it recovered after its game against Mississippi State. That recovery should show after that win and the bye week the team just had. With Ricks’ experience at LSU along with the consistency of Alabama’s team in general, the team should expect to propel a win.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Katie Windham discuss Alabama’s defensive player, Eli Ricks, and how his experience at LSU could help Alabama win this upcoming weekend.

