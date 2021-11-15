Windham Wrap-up: Alabama's Path to Atlanta Becomes Much Clearer

With Auburn and Texas A&M losing over the weekend, Alabama needs just one more win to win the SEC West for the ninth time since 2008.

Two weeks ago, I discussed how it was looking more and more likely that the Iron Bowl was going to determine the SEC West champion. Well now after this past weekend's events, that scenario is still technically possible, but highly unlikely.

With Mississippi State's win over Auburn, and Ole Miss hanging on to beat Texas A&M in Oxford, Alabama's path to a matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship is much clearer.

If the Crimson Tide beats Arkansas in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Alabama will be the SEC West champions for the ninth time since 2008. The only two-loss team in the West behind Alabama is Ole Miss. Because Alabama hold's the head-to-head victory over Ole Miss, Alabama just needs a win over either Arkansas or Auburn to clinch a spot in Atlanta.

This doesn't mean the matchups themselves with Arkansas and Auburn will get any easier, it just means that Alabama's road to winning the West got a lot simpler. It's never easy for the Crimson Tide to go play in Jordan Hare Stadium. Alabama football has lost three of its last four games in Auburn, and now with four losses, the Tigers will be looking to do anything they can to derail Alabama's season.

Not only is Alabama in the hunt for another SEC title, but they are also still very much in a position to make the College Football Playoff. Even though they need just one win to clinch the West, it would be more beneficial to their CFP chances to win both games.

During his weekly radio show, Nick Saban talked about the intrinsic qualities of championship teams. He's seen some of those qualities in this 2021 team, but they haven't been consistent enough. Saturday against New Mexico State was a good start, but things will only get more challenging, especially with a potential matchup looming with the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Alabama still has to get there first though, and that starts with the home season finale against Arkansas Saturday afternoon at 2:30.