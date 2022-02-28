Windham Wrap-up: Get Ready for a Wild March

Skip to main content
This past weekend of college basketball is just a taste of what's to come in March.

We've come to the last day in February. In less than 24 hours, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein will send out his annual "This is March" tweet. And if this past weekend was any indication, we're in for another wild March of college basketball. 

You thought Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona (take your pick of any school in the top six) was a clearcut favorite and dominant team about to run through March? Think again. For the first time in college basketball history all teams ranked No. 1- No. 6 in the AP Poll lost on the same day with No. 9 Texas Tech also losing. Could all these teams still make a run in March? Absolutely, but so can anyone else who gets hot at the right time.

With one week left in the regular season before conference tournaments being, anything could still happen. 

From an Alabama perspective, the Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games with two winnable games left on the regular season schedule starting with Texas A&M at home on Wednesday and at LSU on Saturday. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly is gaining confidence and shooting at a high percentage from three in his last two games. 

The 2021 SEC Tournament MVP showed last year what a hot Quinerly can do in March. This Alabama team has shown time and time again this season that they can compete and beat the best with wins over Gonzaga, Baylor and Houston and the only team to beat No. 14 Arkansas since the middle of January. As confidence grows, this might be the time they start to put everything together. 

March is also potentially the craziest month of the collegiate sports calendar with March Madness for men's and women's basketball, postseason beginning for gymnastics and conference play starting for softball and baseball along with the spring Olympic sports like track, rowing, swimming, tennis and golf all competing. And BamaCentral will have you covered for whatever the Crimson Tide is doing this postseason across a multitude of sports. 

