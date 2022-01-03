Windham Wrap-up: The Two Best Teams are Playing for the Title

It may not be the rematch America wants, but Alabama and Georgia are the two best teams in college football this season.

It is certainly not ideal to have the same two teams playing each other again within a span of a month, but any reasonable college football fan would agree that when Alabama and Georgia meet in the national championship game on Jan. 10.

Whether there was any question of that fact or not, it was put to rest when both teams handled business Friday night in the semifinal games against Cincinnati and Michigan. Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs beat their semifinal opponents by double digits, and neither game was really as close as the score indicated.

Georgia was the dominant team in college football throughout the regular season going 12-0. The Bulldog defense was stifling, holding nine of its 12 regular season opponents to 10 points or less. They came into the SEC Championship game as the favorites and the No. 1 team in the country.

Alabama came into the season as the defending national champions with a No. 1 ranking, but loss to Texas A&M halfway through the season. Even until the end of the regular season when Alabama needed a last-minute comeback in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide still wasn't playing consistently a championship caliber.

It all changed when the two teams met in Atlanta on Dec. 4. Georgia took an early 10-0 lead, but then Bryce Young connected with Jameson Williams on a deep ball to really open the floodgates for the Alabama offense in the 41-24 win. This helped Alabama secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

If it was still the BCS era, more than likely Alabama would have faced Michigan in the title game and Georgia's title hopes would have ended with the loss in the SEC title game. The talk of playoff expansion is ever-growing, and there are plenty of arguments for and against the idea. Ultimately, the goal should be to have the two best teams playing each other to determine the national champion, and that's what we will get next Monday in Indianapolis.