Windham Wrap-up: United States Concludes Another Successful Olympic Appearance

After a year of postponement and concerns about it needing to be postponed even longer, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrapped up on Sunday, and the United States came away once again as the top medal earners.

It was the third straight summer Olympics games in which the U.S. had the highest total in overall medals (113) and in gold medals (39), narrowly edging out China with 38. (In 2008, America had the largest overall total, but China had the most gold medals as the host country that year.)

It took major help from two women's teams on Sunday to push the U.S to the highest gold medal mark with women's basketball winning its seventh straight gold medal, and women's volleyball winning its first ever gold medal at the summer Olympics.

There were nearly two dozen current and former Alabama athletes competing in this summer's games, including eight for the United States, and four of them were able to contribute to the Americans' medal total.

Former Alabama baseball player David Robertson served as the closer for the silver-medal winning U.S baseball team. Former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney led the American softball team in batting average on the way to a silver medal. Former Alabama shot putter and disc thrower Sarah Robles won her second bronze medal in weightlifting for the United States.

Current Alabama swimmer Rhyan White earned a silver medal as part of the 4x100 medley relay team. She also came up just short of the podium twice, placing fourth in both the 100m and 200m backstroke.

Overall, the United States dominated on the world stage and showed that some of the best athletes in the world come from the USA. And now that that the Olympics are in the rearview mirror, the calendar turns to college sports season. Alabama soccer officially gets underway in 10 days, and it is now less than a month until the start of college football.