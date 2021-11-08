Windham Wrap-up: Welcome to November Football

It's the final month for teams to prove why they belong in College Football Playoff, and Alabama is still right in the thick of the playoff hunt with three games to go.

The first of four weekends of November college football is now complete, and what a way it was to start the month.

Unranked Purdue knocked off unbeaten No. 3 Michigan State, and unranked North Carolina upset No. 9 Wake Forest, taking out the second undefeated team of the weekend. Here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama struggled with a battered and unranked LSU team that had the chance to win the game on the final play of the game.

Crimson Tide players mentioned last week that they want to be remembered for what they do in November. While Saturday's game was not necessarily the best start to the month, ultimately Alabama got what it needed: a win.

Alabama needs three more of those wins to stay in control of its own destiny on the way to the SEC championship and College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide didn't have their best performance against LSU, especially on offense, but outside of Georgia, no team has asserted dominance across college football. Alabama still has every opportunity in front of them to reach and win the CFP.

With Texas A&M beating Auburn on Saturday, Alabama is now the only team in the West with one conference loss. Texas A&M, Auburn and Ole Miss all have two losses behind Alabama in the standings. The Aggies and Rebels will meet in Oxford this weekend, and one of those teams will permanently be knocked out of contention in the West.

November is the last chance for teams to prove on the field why they belong in the College Football Playoff. There's also still not a clearcut frontrunner for the Heisman trophy heading into the final month of the regular season, so a lot is still on the line.

Oh, and it was also the last weekend without college basketball until April. So get ready for a wild month as Alabama football continues to fight for a championship, and Alabama basketball looks to continue building on the success of last season.