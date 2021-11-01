Windham Wrap-up: What We Learned in the SEC this Weekend

While Alabama was off this weekend, some of Saturday's results gave us a clearer picture of the SEC.

Alabama's bye weekend gave this Alabama beat reporter the chance to finally catch up on some other teams SEC teams on Saturday (in between watching the Braves of course and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters.)

Here's three things we learned around the SEC this weekend while the Crimson Tide was off.

1. The SEC West is still significantly better than the East

Outside of the No. 1 overall team in the country, the SEC East is not deep at all. The second-best team in the East, Kentucky, got thrashed by a middle of the pack West team, Mississippi State.

Georgia and Florida held their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville, and the Gators got blown out by Georgia and now have a .500 record overall and sit at 2-4 in the SEC. The Bulldogs already clinched its spot in the SEC championship with the win over Florida.

Tennessee is currently third in the East with a 2-3 SEC record.Vanderbilt and South Carolina are both struggling under first year head coaches. And Missouri struggled against that Vanderbilt on the road this weekend.

Five of the seven East teams have a record of 2-3 or worse in the SEC. Mean while in the West, five of the seven teams have at least three SEC wins, and four of those teams are ranked. Only Georgia and Kentucky are ranked on the other side.

SEC West Standings SEC

SEC East Standings SEC

2. Georgia is deserving of being No. 1, but the Bulldog offense might not be as good as people think

When looking at the final score of the Georgia/Florida game, it looks like a blowout, which it was. It didn't seem like it was headed that way in the first half though. With 2:30 minutes left in the half, Georgia only led 3-0 and had just turned the ball over with a Stetson Bennett interception.

Florida promptly turned the ball over three times leading directly to 21 Georgia points over the final 2:16 of the half to boost the score heading into halftime and inflate the offense's statistics. Bennett finished the game 10-19 for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Georgia might not need the offense to be championship caliber with the defense they have. However, the Bulldogs may have trouble matching pace with high-powered offenses when it comes to the postseason, including a potential SEC championship matchup with Alabama. Georgia has already clinched its spot in Atlanta, but Alabama still has to get there which leads to the third observation...

3. There's a very real possibility that the Iron Bowl decides the SEC West

Much to the chagrin of Alabama fans, Lane Kiffin was not able to get the job done in Auburn this weekend as the Tigers beat Ole Miss 31-20.

There's still a lot that could happen between now and Nov. 27 when Alabama will go to Jordan Hare for the Iron Bowl, but it very well could decide the West. Both the Tide and Tigers have just one conference loss, and Auburn has put themselves in a good position under new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Recent history has not been kind to the Crimson Tide with the West on the line in Jordan Hare, but fans and players now have a whole month to prepare for that possibility.