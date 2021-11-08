With Darrian Dalcourt Day-to-Day, Alabama Offensive Line Aims to Improve After LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Alabama was able to pull out a 20-14 win over LSU last Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, it certainly wasn't the most polished of victories for the Crimson Tide in recent memory.

Struggles on the offensive side of the football plagued Alabama through all four quarters of the game. Through 60 minutes, the Crimson Tide managed to rush just six yards on 26 attempts. While quarterback Bryce Young still managed to pass for 302 yards and two touchdowns, the sophomore was still sacked four times for a collective loss of 45 yards.

In the first half, starting center Darrian Dalcourt went down with an ankle injury, forcing right tackle Chris Owens to move to center and Damieon George to take Owens' place. While the shift seemed to be relatively effective for the duration of the second quarter, the offensive line struggled in the second half to give Young enough time to throw and open up substantial holes for the Crimson Tide running game.

"I think Darrian going out certainly didn't help the issue any," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Monday. "Chris got moved in, new right tackle — the right tackle did pretty well in the game actually. Chris hadn't played center for a while. We had a couple of snap issues and a couple of times he probably could have executed things a little better. I think he did a good job relative to the reps that he had.

"We need to be more prepared that if something like that happens, the guy's going to be confident enough — and I think Chris was confident enough — that he can go in there and get the job done and do well. But that's no excuse. We need to be able to execute and everybody's got to be able to do the job."

On top of Young's four sacks, the young quarterback was also hit by a very physical LSU defense on multiple occasions past the line of scrimmage. While the hard contact didn't seem to have an injurious impact on Young, he still was hit much more often than he had been at any point this season.

While Saban said that he believes his offensive line did a decent job considering the circumstances with Dalcourt's injury, he also noted that the unpredictable nature of the Tigers' defensive line made it difficult to protect Young.

"We didn’t protect," Saban said. "They did some things a little differently than what we had prepared for. We have to do a better job of adjusting in the game, in game, so that we have a chance to protect and they played a lot of blitz zero, which means they’re playing straight man-to-man in the secondary so it gives you an opportunity to make plays but the one thing you have to do is you’ve got to be able to protect.

"How many guys you send out for a pass really is not the most significant thing in those situations, schematically we’re going to have to work on being able to handle those things better because, you know, people copycat. If you’ve had something that’s been an issue for you in the past, you’re probably going to see it again so this is probably something that we’ll see again and something that we need to be prepared for."

On Monday afternoon, Saban revealed that Dalcourt had suffered a lateral ankle sprain and will be day-to-day this week. At the time, Saban said that he wasn't sure of Dalcourt's status heading into next weekend's game against New Mexico State, and that Dalcourt's progress over the course of the next five days will determine if he will be able to play or not.

Should Alabama be forced to play Owens at center and George once again at right tackle, one positive is that both players will have a week's worth of practices to get comfortable in their roles. Owens started at center for both of Alabama's playoff games last season after Landon Dickerson suffered a season-ending ACL injury, giving him some experience. However, George had only seen 41 snaps of action this season prior to the LSU game.

Redshirt-junior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. credited George and his next-man-up mentality to Saturday's game.

“I think Damieon did a really good job of stepping in and being ready when his number was called," Ekiyor said. "That’s something we always talk about. You just never know when it's your time to step up. So now I think know Damieon sees how valuable it is to practice really hard throughout the week and be prepared for the game. So he'll be even more prepared if he has to go in again.”

Both Owens and George now have until this Saturday to prepare for the Crimson Tide's game against the New Mexico State Aggies should Dalcourt's recovery not proceed quickly enough.

With the ineffective running game and a lackluster offensive performance as a whole, it is oftentimes easy for football fans to point fingers at the offensive line as a key component in the team's shortcomings. However, there are multiple aspects at play in each play surrounding both sides of the football. For what it's worth, LSU did come to Tuscaloosa with a decent game plan that, while it ultimately fell short, gave Alabama one of its toughest challenges this season.

Ekiyor discussed the misconception that if an offense is performing poorly, it's likely the o-line's fault.

“I think the misperceptions is that if something's not going well — a protection or the run game — that it’s solely just offensive linemen," Ekiyor said. "A lot goes into having a successful run play or successful protection starts with the cause call or with the idea of the Mike [linebacker] or you know whatever pressures they are bringing and identifying them correctly. And just stuff like preparation throughout the week, like scheming game plans.

"So a lot goes into it not just the want-to or effort because everybody does that on game day. We want to win the game and want to play hard but other things go into it."

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conferences.