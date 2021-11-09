With Start at LSU, Kool-Aid McKinstry is Exhibiting Growth as True Freshman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Due to starting corner Jordan Battle suffering from turf toe this past weekend, true freshman defensive back Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry got the start against LSU.

While he only recorded one tackle in the Crimson Tide's 20-14 win over the Tigers, McKinstry getting the start despite it just being his first year showed head coach Nick Saban's confidence in the young defender.

That confidence has spread to McKinstry's teammates over the past several months, with several players detailing his growth during their time with the media on Tuesday. First up was wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has to face McKinstry quite often in practice.

While McKinstry hasn't had a large impact on defense this season, Jameson is confident in his teammate's abilities and believes that he will develop into something special.

“I feel like Kool-Aid is real shifty, real crafty to be a young DB," Williams said. "He’s just a freshman. I feel like he has a lot of room to grow. I feel like he’s very good to be that young. He has some things that I’ve never seen other DBs do, going in practice. I’ll go to him and be like, ‘Yo, that’s tough. Where’d you get that from?’ I feel like he gets better, also, practicing against the receivers here — me, Metchie, Traeshon, everybody else. Things just are on the rise for Kool-Aid.

"I hope Kool-Aid just stays on track and everything goes well for Kool-Aid. But so far, I’ve seen Kool-Aid have a very good year and stay down, stay patient. Things are just going his way right now.”

Alongside linebacker Dallas Turner, McKinstry was one of the highest-rated high school defensive prospects of Alabama's 2021 signing class. Along with his skills on the gridiron comes his fun personality that really resonates with his teammates.

Junior defensive lineman D.J. Dale — who went to Pinson Valley High School in Birmingham, Ala. and not too far from McKinstry's Clay-Chalkville High School — was quick to note McKinstry's fun nature.

“I love Kool-Aid," Dale said. "Kool-Aid is like family to me. I’ve been very impressed, but I’m not surprised because I watched him play in high school — even before that, middle school — so Kool-Aid has always been him. He’s very athletic, he’s very humble, energetic, fun to be around. He’s just a great person overall so I’m impressed but not surprised.”

So far this season, McKinstry has seen action in all nine of the Crimson Tide's games. Including his one tackle against LSU, the young defensive back has recorded nine total tackles this season and also had an interception back on Sept. 11 against Mercer.

Sophomore defensive back Malachi Moore has been impressed with McKinstry's growth since joining the team this year.

“He’s been growing every week," Moore said. "He's been growing every week since he got here in the spring. And I feel like he's done a good job with that. He's learning the defense more and starting to learn all the adjustments more and think fast and on the fly, and I feel like that’s really helping his game just learning the playbook. And I feel like you played good for us this weekend.”

One of the more notable aspects of McKinstry's recruitment process was the presence of a Chucky doll that he would tote around with him on the recruiting trail. While certainly interesting, McKinstry later revealed that the doll was a symbol of his killer mentality at the defensive back position.

When asked if McKinstry had indeed brought that mentality to Alabama, Moore explained:

“He ain’t bring the doll, but he's definitely brought the mentality that he's a killer to Alabama,” Moore said.

This story will be updated with video from Tuesday's press conference.