Photos: With Start of Fall Semester, Alabama Football Starts Fall Practice Routine

Photos from practice as the Crimson Tide turns attention to second, and final, scrimmage of fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The routine was already down, but Alabama football players may have had a harder time getting to practice on Wednesday.

With the school holding its first day of classes for the fall semester, the Crimson Tide settled into its regular schedule, which included dealing with the heavy road traffic and congestion that goes with it.

Compared to the rest of the team's fall camp it meant a later start time for practice. However, when the heat index is 101 (91 temperature in partly cloudy conditions) at least it would be a little cooler over the back hours — in theory.

Alabama worked two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The team is set to hold its final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

"I think we’re improving on chemistry," wide receiver Slade Bolden said. "I think chemistry takes time, [like] with anything. You’re starting to see it, throughout practices, throughout scrimmages, that we’re starting to dial into that chemistry, and I think it’s only going to improve as we continue to practice, as we continue to scrimmage throughout fall camp."

The workout was the 13th in a series of 27 as it builds up to face Miami on Sept. 4, in a neutral-site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. With Alabama scheduling numerous home-and-home series for the next decade-plus, it could be the last neutral-site season opener for the Crimson Tide in quite some time.

Practices remain closed to media due to the ongoing pandemic.