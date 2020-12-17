With Two Flips on Early Signing Day, Alabama Continues Winning Against LSU

Alabama got its on-the-field revenge against LSU two weekends ago, but now it is seeing success against the Bayou Bengals off the gridiron and on the recruiting trail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was no shortage of drama on Early National Signing Day for the University of Alabama, which came into Wednesday with the expectation to sign 22 players, but ended up walking away with 24.

The two new additions were defensive end Keanu Koht, who hails from Vero Beach, Fla., and running back/wide receiver JoJo Earle, out of Aledo, Tex.

Both of those players were previously committed to LSU.

"We’ve been recruiting these guys for a long, long time and I think both guys started several weeks ago sort of showing a little more interesting, maybe not being satisfied with where they were in their recruitment or whatever," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday evening during his Zoom press conference.

Koht, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass-rusher is coming off of a senior season where he had 46 total tackles, 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, the speed-demon Earle, who checks in at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, is the No. 82 overall player in the country according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

"So we were pleased and happy to get both those guys," Saban said. "We think they’re both really, really good players. Really good people. Great families. We’re excited about those two guys for sure. Those are two guys that we’ve had discussions with in the last couple of weeks that were still up in the air."

Where it gets interesting is that last year, after LSU beat the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, 46-41, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron went on a profanity-laced tirade in the locker room, exclaiming that his team was going to start a tradition of beating Alabama on the field on the recruiting trail.

"We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron stated. “We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide, what? F*** you.”

Flash back two weekends ago and Saban and company got its revenge on the field, in a 55-17 shellacking inside Tiger Stadium that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division Championship, for what was then, a 9-0 Alabama team.

And now, the Crimson Tide has the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2021, plucking off highly-rated Tigers commits and flipping them.

Did Orgeron's year-old comments give any extra motivation to Saban?

"No, we don’t worry about other schools," Saban said. "We don’t talk about other schools in recruiting. We don’t get stimulated or whatever by what they say or do. We have a process of how we do things here. We’ve got a lot of people who contribute to that process and it’s worked well for us in the past. We try to create a lot of value for players, whether it’s in personal development, academic support and the success they have in developing a career off the field, the success they have in being able to develop a career on the field. Those are the things that we sort of try to focus on, is the culture of the program and how it’s going to help them be successful and have a chance to be more successful in life.

"Look, I’m not on the Internet. I don’t hear all that stuff out there. So I don’t even know what you’re talking about to be honest with you. So my motivation must be coming from some place else and it’s because we want to have a good team. We want to continue to have a good team. We want to have character, quality people in our organization who represent our program. And I’m pretty pleased that that’s been the case for a long time around here."