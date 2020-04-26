Unconventional Yet Unforgettable: Wrapping Up Alabama Football and the 2020 NFL Draft

And just like that, the sun sets on what could be the only live sports event we have for some time.

When the 2020 NFL draft began on Thursday, sports fans everywhere rushed to their television sets, craving live sports after a hiatus that seems like forever. In Round 1, the previous draft viewer record was smashed with 15.6 million viewers tuning in. The previous record was set in 2014, with 12.4 million fans watching.

In lieu of a physical draft in Las Vegas, players and their families as well as coaches and team personnel were all huddled around television sets themselves, with live video streams putting the viewers into the homes of the players as they found out their NFL destinations.

The technology worked flawlessly, as player reactions and their families were broadcast to the world. While this method has been used in drafts prior, it has never been used on such a large scale. While not the high-res video that we are used to seeing broadcast on networks like ESPN (as evidenced in the still of Tua Tagovailoa at the top of this story), the technology did what it needed to: it simply worked.

While the success of this year’s virtual draft was overwhelming, for nine former Alabama players it means much more than that. To them the draft, while unconventional, the draft will also be unforgettable.

In total, four offensive players were drafted on the first night, with five defenders joining the ranks of the NFL in rounds 2-3 on Friday evening. When taking a look at this year’s Crimson Tide draft class, it’s easy to see why all nine of them were selected in the first three rounds, their hopes and dreams realized.

Amidst the nine players, one name was mentioned by the talking heads of ESPN more than any other: Tua Tagovailoa. Despite many speculating Tagovailoa and his durability due to his injury history at Alabama, all naysayers were silenced when the Miami Dolphins drafted him as the fifth-overall pick.

Tagovailoa makes a great addition to the Dolphins. With his drafting, a new buzz has invigorated the Miami fanbase. The highest-rated passer in the 150-year history of college football will have an immediate impact in the Dolphins’ system. While he will still have to surpass current starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, a season of rest, recuperation and tutelage in the pros will do Tagovailoa some good.

After three years of establishing himself at Alabama, Tagovailoa is excited to start down the path as a professional football player.

"A dream come true," Tagovailoa said soon after his selection on Thursday. "A special day for both me and my family."

With his rapid-fire release and impressive athletic ability, it will be fun to watch as Tagovailoa’s journey in the NFL begins.

Following Tagovailoa, former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was the next to go. At No. 10 overall, Wills was called to the NFL by the Cleveland Browns.

“Tonight, best player available on our board happened to be a position of a real need on our team," Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. “[Wills] was actually the top tackle on our board from the beginning."

Wills, like Tagovailoa, will also have immediate impact on the Browns, protecting 2019 No. 1-overall pick quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wills was widely considered as the best tackle in the 2020 draft class and brings quick feet and incredible athleticism despite his size to Cleveland. You can expect to see him playing on Sundays this fall if the season continues as scheduled.

The final two Crimson Tide picks in the first round both came soon after Wills in wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Coming off of a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Ruggs was the first wide receiver off the board on Thursday, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

"Jon and I could not be more pleased," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said. "The coaches are fired up, the scouts are fired up and, trust me, [owner Mark Davis], when we took the fastest wideout in the draft, Mr. Davis said that his father was looking down and smiling."

As with all of the first-round Alabama picks, Ruggs’ presence will be immediately felt on his new team this fall. Combined with his speed, he possesses great hands and the ability to break away from defenders. This should come in handy for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who averaged an NFL-low 6.2 air yards per attempt.

It seems that Las Vegas has found its deep threat.

Ruggs joins former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs, who was drafted by the Raiders last year.

Just three picks later, Jeudy was off the board, heading to the Denver Broncos as the 15th pick in the 2020 draft.

Jeudy’s pick is the fifth time in franchise history that the Broncos selected a wide receiver in the first round, and this year it’s with good reason. Jeudy is widely recognized as the best route-runner in this year’s draft class. Combine that with his size and ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage, fans can expect Jeudy to emerge as a day-one favorite target for young quarterback Drew Lock.

"I feel like I'm the best wide receiver because I've got the ability to separate," Jeudy said in an interview with NFL.com. “You need to find a way to get open and I feel like that's what I can do. I feel like if I'm getting open and creating five, six yards of separation every time, that means more yards and yards after catch. I feel like once I've created that separation, I get 10, 12 more yards. It's just good to be able to be one of the top route-runners."

With day one in the books, the Crimson Tide had the second-most players picked from one team. LSU led the way with five players drafted, including the overall No. 1 pick in quarterback Joe Burrow.

While the first round was special for the Crimson Tide offense, rounds 2-3 were all defense. On Day 2, a total of five former Alabama defenders were selected by the teams of the NFL.

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney flew off the board soon after the opening of the second round, finding a new home in the New York Giants at the 36th pick.

While admitting that he was disappointed and surprised that he fell out of the first round, McKinney said that he is excited to produce for the Football Giants.

"I like doing it all. I like playing as many positions as I can on the field," McKinney said in an interview with SportsNet New York. "I just like making plays for my teammates and helping my team be successful. So for me, that's pretty much my main goal. As far as what I can provide for the team, it really is whatever coach wants me to do."

For the Giants, McKinney brings flexibility at the position. His game runs similar to that of a quarterback on defense, running his secondary and making checks and calls. Combining him with fourth-year safety Jabrill Peppers, the duo can be used in a variety of ways thanks to the mobility and versatility that McKinney brings to the table.

15 picks after McKinney found his new home, Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 51 overall.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was unsure if Diggs would still be available by the time their pick came around. Jones said that they even considered trading up in order to secure the 2019 SEC all-defender, but their patience was rewarded when their time came to pick.

"We have well-done, in-depth studies and charts that we all were reviewing [Friday] morning before the draft," Jones told the media. "All of our studies showed that he was in the one percentile. Diggs was in the one-percent chance of falling to us there. One."

Their luck paid off, and the Cowboys were able to snag one of the better corners in the draft.

While Diggs isn’t a guaranteed week-one starter for the Cowboys, he shows tremendous upside should he stay healthy. If he doesn’t earn the number-one spot by the season debut, he should still be seen utilized in nickel and dime packages on Sundays this fall.

Up next for the former Alabama players was defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was picked 56th by the Miami Dolphins.

Much like McKinney, Davis brings versatility to the position of defensive tackle. With the Crimson Tide, Davis lined up in multiple positions during his tenure. This fits in well with the Dolphins’ 3-4 hybrid scheme, a formation that utilizes multiple fronts and what a player like Davis was made for.

Davis’ leadership will also be a key factor at the next level. According to the man himself, his leadership was the primary reasons he returned for his senior season in 2019.

"That's the whole reason I came back," Davis said. "To teach the younger guys and help the team as much as I can to the best of my ability."

The final two former Crimson Tide players drafted were linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings. As the third round began, both athletes prepared to hear their names called.

Lewis was taken off the board first, going 84th overall to the L.A. Rams.

Lewis shows great burst off the line of scrimmage, which will prove valuable to the Rams once he is given his chance. Like Tagovailoa, concerns surrounding his durability were a key factor. However, while Tagovailoa remained unaffected, the concerns caused Lewis to drop to the third round.

That being said, Rams head coach Sean McVay is happy that his team was able to snag Lewis.

“To be able to get Terrell Lewis, a guy that we had really had a lot of appreciation for his skillset,” McVay said. “He’s had some injuries, but I think they’ve been some freak instances. You look at when this guy is able to play, he’s healthy, he’s ready to go.”

Up next, the final Crimson Tide player of the 2020 NFL draft was selected. With the 87th pick, the New England Patriots took Jennings’ name off the board.

Like Davis and McKinney, Jennings should also be utilized for his versatility at his position. At Alabama, while primarily serving as an edge-rusher, he was also used on the interior defensive line as well as an off-ball linebacker.

According to Jennings, Patriots coach Bill Belichick plans to use that versatility to his advantage.

“I talked to Coach Belichick last night,” Jennings said in an interview with NESN. “He plans on using me kind of the same way that I was used at Alabama — using my versatility, being able to stack it back off the ball and line up on the edge and move around, making the most of wherever he puts me.”

On Day 3 of the draft, no remaining Alabama players were drafted in the final four rounds. Chiefly among the remaining players were offensive lineman Matt Womack and defensive backs Jared Mayden and Shyheim Carter. While they were not drafted, there is still a chance in the coming weeks for the players to sign with teams as undrafted free agents.

This year’s draft was magical, and not just for the nine Alabama players that found their careers. The return of a live sporting event, albeit not an actual game, meant so much to so many people during this current time of struggle.

As of today, the future of football in 2020 is still a concern. While no schedules for summer practices or the preseason have been announced as cancelled yet, the same approach is being taken which we have all become so accustomed to: watching and waiting.

While the season is still months away, the draft served as a beacon of hope and optimism in a time where everyone could use some motivation. We all want to see football in 2020, it will still be some time before we know for sure whether or not it will happen.

Let us all hope that come September, our own hopes and dreams will be realized, and that this unconventional yet unforgettable draft will be just a fond memory as the world slowly returns to normal.