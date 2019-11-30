Alabama Women’s Basketball Takes Down Undefeated Northern Iowa in The First Game of The South Point Shootout

Alabama earned its fifth-consecutive win after knocking off undefeated Northern Iowa 87-77 inside South Point Arena in Las Vegas. The Crimson Tide (5-1) moves on the play USC (3-3) while the Panthers (5-1) suffer their first loss.

Junior Jordan Lewis also marked the game with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, to go along with her 23 points.

Senior Cierra Johnson also threw in 18 points and six assists off the bench while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor. Junior Jasmine Walker was just one rebound shy of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, playing a key role in The Crimson Tide’s 27-21 rebounds.

We were just aggressive,” said head coach Kristy Curry. “Out of the gate we didn’t like what we were doing defensively, and we adjusted well. I thought our kids really bought in and played hard, but I thought we were more aggressive. Northern Iowa is really good, they’re going to compete for a conference championship and have a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. These are the types of wins that you circle for March.”

Alabama is currently averaging 81 points per game during its five-game win streak. Against UNI, the Crimson Tide shot 53.4 percent and 45 percent to go along with 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

At the start of the game the Panthers grabbed the lead 9-4. Alabama went on a six-point run to take the 10-9 lead with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter. UNI came back to finish the first quarter with a 21-16 lead.

The Crimson Tide put up a whopping 30 points during the second quarter while shooting 10-of-16 from the floor. Walker put Alabama up by its largest lead in the first half after draining a three pointer with 4:16 to go before the half. Northern Iowa fought back to tie the score 43-43 just before Lewis knocked out a three pointer seconds before the halftime buzzer, placing Alabama ahead 46-43.

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin made a driving layup early in the second half which helped The Crimson Tide create its double-digit lead. Alabama marked the end of the third quarter with a 72-57 advantage.

The Crimson Tide maintained the double-digit lead all the way until the end of the fourth, eventually closing the game 87-77.

The Crimson Tide plays its second and final game of the South Point Shootout on Saturday at 10 p.m. CT against Southern California.