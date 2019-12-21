Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Alabama used the second half to its advantage on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum after going into the half leading by one point. The Crimson Tide finished the game with a blow out against Radford, 85-51.

“I thought we came out in the third quarter playing a lot better defensively and a lot smarter,” said head coach Kristy Curry. “We had more energy on and away from the ball. I thought our kids came out with more effort. Our defense kind of became our offense and we were able to get some stops and add that to our offense. We had great balance today with five in double figures and we dominated the glass. I thought we really improved after the second half and showed how we respond to adversity.

Junior Jasmine Walker was one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 14 of the 85 points for Alabama. Walker shot 6-of-8 from the floor while also scoring two of her three attempts from behind the arc.

Junior Jordan Lewis put up 12 points and four assists throughout the game. Senior Cierra Johnson and sophomore Brittany Davis put up 11 points each and senior Ashley Knight snagged eight boards and scored 10 points while also finishing a perfect 4-of-4 shooting. 11 Crimson Tide players scored during the game, including the five who put up double figures.

Alabama went 32-of-54 from the floor throughout the game. More specifically the Crimson Tide shot a proud 80 percent from the floor during the second half of the game.

Alabama’s defense showed out for the game by grabbing 38 rebounds and scoring 38 points in the paint. The Crimson Tide only gave up 20 rebounds and 24 points in the paint to the Highlanders.

Alabama jumped into the game by leading Radford 21-12 after the first ten minutes of action. The first quarter was marking with Alabama shooting 8-of-14 in just the first period alone.

Radford clapped back by claiming the lead 18-10 in the second half. Lewis converted a layup at the buzzer which placed Alabama ahead by a single point, 31-30 at the half.

The last five minutes of the third quarter consisted of a 12-4 run by Alabama, allowing the team to push the lead to 55-41.

Alabama outscored Radford 30-10 in the final ten minutes of the game, eventually ending it all with an 85-51 victory.

Alabama will play its last game of 2019 on Sunday, December 29 against Southeastern Louisiana. Tipoff is set at 2 p.m. CT and will be followed by postgame autographs.