Alabama Women's Basketball Continues Winning Streak, Tops Tulane 66-56

Alabama collected its fourth straight win after scoring a 66-56 victory over Tulane on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide won its third consecutive non-conference road game making it the program's longest winning streak since 2000.

Lewis knocked down six 3-pointers, going 6-of-7 behind the arc, and grabbed six rebounds.

Junior Jasmine Walker contributed 13 points for her third double figure of the season.

Senior Ashley Knight totaled seven points, four rebounds and three blocks. She's just seven blocks shy from becoming Alabama's all-time leader.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a statement. “I thought we had a lot of toughness and a lot of grit today in a hard place to play. Tulane is really good, I think they’re the best Tulane team I’ve seen in the last six to seven years, so I thought we did a nice job down the stretch.

"We had some critical stops in the fourth and I thought our kids stood up tall to the test.”

Alabama was 9-for-21 from beyond the arc.

In the first half Alabama shot just 2-of-5 from the free-throw line. It was 11-for-14 during the final 20 minutes.

Lewis’ back-to-back 3s placed Alabama in the lead 12-4 within the first three minutes. Tulane fought back after ten minutes by tying the score 19-19.

A Walker 3 put Alabama back out front during the second quarter, which ended with the Crimson Tide leading 31-29.

Alabama was able to pull a four-point lead at the beginning of the third before Tulane briefly pulled ahead 43-42. Three Crimson Tide free throws placed it ahead 45-43 going into the fourth.

Lewis knocked down her fifth 3-pointer in the beginning of the fourth which gave Alabama a 50-44 advantage. Tulane briefly held the lead with under four minutes to go before Lewis interrupted with another 3.

Senior Cierra Johnson hit a 3 from the left wing to make it 60-52, and Alabama hit its free throws down the stretch. .

Alabama heads to Las Vegas for the 2019 Thanksgiving South Point Shootout where it will play two games, starting with Northern Iowa on Friday at 10 p.m. CT.