This Week With The Crimson Tide: November 25- December 1

This Week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

Wednesday: Men's Basketball vs North Carolina in Battle for Atlantis, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m. CT. (ESPN); Volleyball vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. (SEC Net +)

Thursday: Men's Basketball vs Michigan/Iowa State, Bahamas (ESPN)

Friday: Men's Basketball in Battle for Atlantis (ESPN), Women's Basketball vs Northern Iowa in South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, Las Vegas, Nev., 10 p.m.

Saturday: Alabama Football vs Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Auburn, Ala., 2 :30 p.m. (CBS), Women's Basketball vs Southern California, Las Vegas, Nev., 10 p.m., Volleyball vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m.