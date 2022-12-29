NEW ORLEANS — Defensive coordinator isn't the only role Pete Golding serves in at Alabama. He also is the position coach of the inside linebackers for the Crimson Tide.

It's a group that has dealt with injuries throughout the season and will be missing a key contributor at the position in Saturday's Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

With Jaylen Moody out, true freshman Jihaad Campbell was seen taking reps with the first team at Wednesday's practice. And according to Golding, Campbell isn't the only freshman that has impressed.

"One great thing about these bowl games is these kids get 11 extra practices," Golding said. "And I think Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy, those two freshman linebackers, have really taken advantage of these extra 11 practices."

Both Campbell and Murphy have been practicing with the first and second string defenses in the weeks leading up to the Sugar Bowl. Both guys were also highly-rated coming out of high school; however, Campbell was an outside linebacker and has made the transition to the inside.

Murphy has played in four games this season on special teams and at linebacker. Campbell has seen time in ten games, but with almost all the snaps coming on special teams.

Golding said athleticism has never been the issue with Campbell, but that he's been working on learning the defense. Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. considers Campbell like a little brother and expects big things from him moving forward.

"I just told Jihaad, ‘Man, you’re a freak athlete,'" Anderson said. "'You get some weight on you, keep learning the playbook, you’re going to be absolutely unstoppable.'... Jihaad’s going to be really, really good. I’m super excited to see him. He’s one of those guys that can do a little bit of everything."

Anderson said Murphy has a high football IQ. Murphy won the high school Butkus Award as a senior, given to the nation's best high school inside linebacker.

"Both of those guys have been doing a really good job for us taking those reps, learning," Anderson said. "And then us just being patient with them learning. Knowing that it’s not easy.They’re going to make mistakes, but at the end of the day, we’re going to be there for them. And we know they're gonna get it, and that's what they've been doing. They've been getting it, coming along since practice started back in Tuscaloosa to now, and they really made a lot of progress. So I'm super excited to see both of those guys flourish.”

According to Golding, Alabama has six inside linebackers available for the game Saturday. Senior and starter Henry To'oTo'o plus Campbell, Murphy, Ian Jackson, Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire, who has been working his way back from injury himself.

To'oTo'o has started every game for Alabama over the last two seasons since transferring in from Tennessee and likes the way the young guys stepping up as the season has gone on. Besides To'oTo'o, the five other scholarship inside linebackers available are all either sophomores or freshmen.

"We’ve had some guys go down with injuries, so they’ve been a huge part of game planning," To'oTo'o said. "If someone goes down, they’re up. They’ve done a great job of handling that situation. They’re in with the ones and the twos every single time, so I think them experiencing good-on-good reps against our offense, an offense like that, they’re definitely going to have, it’s definitely going to help them if they need to be in the game.”

Alabama takes on Kansas State this Saturday at 11 a.m.

