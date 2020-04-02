Could Alabama Have Two Top-5 Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Bama Central
Could Alabama have more than one player selected in in the first five picks of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Sports Illustrated writer Kevin Hanson thinks it could happen. In his latest mock draft, version 12.0, he projects both tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being two of the first four selections.  

Here's the scenario: 

After Cincinnati and Washington select Joe Burrow and Chase Young, respectively, Miami trades up and sends the 5th, 39th and 141st picks plus its third-round pick in 2021 to Detroit for the third-overall pick.

With it, the Dolphins get the quarterback they covet, Tagovailoa. 

At No. 4, he has Wills going to the New York Giants. 

"The Giants let right tackle Mike Remmers walk in free agency and signed Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal to fill the void," Hanson wrote. "Even so, the team could still use a long-term upgrade at right tackle and left tackle Nate Solder has not lived to the expectations of his massive contract. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot."

Hanson's mock included three rounds. 

In the first round he projected:

• No. 12, WR Jerry Jeudy by the Raiders. 

• No. 15, WR Henry Ruggs III by the Eagles via a trade. Philadelphia sends the 21st and 53rd picks to Denver for the 15th pick.

• No. 18, S Xavier McKinney by the Dolphins

• No. 20, CB Trevon Diggs by the Jaguars

That would give Alabama six first-round picks, which would both tie the NFL record for most in a single draft, and give Nick Saban as many first-round selections as every other Crimson Tide coach combined. 

He had linebacker Terrell Lewis a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 52, and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis going in the third round to the Denver Broncos at No. 77

