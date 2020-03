Over/Under Odds on When Top Players Will Be Selected in NFL Draft

BetOnline has released over-under odds on when many projected first-round prospects will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Which Pick Will Andrew Thomas be Drafted?

Over/Under 10½

Which Pick Will CeeDee Lamb be Drafted?

Over/Under 12½

Which Pick Will Chase Young be Drafted?

Over/Under 2½

Which Pick Will CJ Henderson be Drafted?

Over/Under 16½

Which Pick Will Derrick Brown be Drafted?

Over/Under 8½

Which Pick Will Henry Ruggs III be Drafted?

Over/Under 15½

Which Pick Will Isaiah Simmons be Drafted?

Over/Under 6½

Which Pick Will Javon Kinlaw be Drafted?

Over/Under 15½

Which Pick Will Jedrick Wills be Drafted?

Over/Under 10½

Which Pick Will Jeff Okudah be Drafted?

Over/Under 4½

Which Pick Will Jerry Jeudy be Drafted?

Over/Under 12½

Which Pick Will Jordan Love be Drafted?

Over/Under 13½

Which Pick Will Josh Jones be Drafted?

Over/Under 25½

Which Pick Will Justin Herbert be Drafted?

Over/Under 5½

Which Pick Will Justin Jefferson be Drafted?

Over/Under 21½

Which Pick Will Kenneth Murray be Drafted?

Over/Under 19½

Which Pick Will Klavon Chaisson be Drafted?

Over/Under 16½

Which Pick Will Kristian Fulton be Drafted?

Over/Under 24½

Which Pick Will Mekhi Becton be Drafted?

Over/Under 8½

Which Pick Will Patrick Queen be Drafted?

Over/Under 25½

Which Pick Will Tua Tagovailoa be Drafted?

Over/Under 3½

Which Pick Will Xavier McKinney be Drafted?

Over/Under 25½

Which Pick Will Yetur Gross-Matos be Drafted?

Over/Under 27½

The National Football League recently announced that 2020 draft will go on as scheduled in Las Vegas, April 23-25. The league is exploring its options for how the process will be conducted, but the selection process will be televised.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."