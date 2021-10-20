    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 7

    The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL will follow everyone's progress through Week 7, including Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    It's been a while in the making, but former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is beginning to look again like the player who first-round selection, No. 19 in the 2017 NFL Draft, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    During last Thursday's win in Philadelphia, Howard caught six passes on seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. All of those numbers were single-game highs for him this season.

    It was about this time last year that Howard suffered an Achilles injury against the Chargers. While he was just beginning to get familiar with Tampa Bay's new quarterback Tom Brady, he had 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Instead, it was Rob Gronkowski who went on to have another productive season and played a big part in the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl. 

    "He was scratching the surface [in 2020], I mean he was really coming on like gangbusters last year and then he got hurt," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told Buccaneers writers. "And that's a hard injury to get over. It's a 12-month job. 

    "He's doing a heck of a job right now."

    Howard saw limited action the first three games of the season, playing just 31 snaps, but when Gronkowski suffered fractured ribs the former Crimson Tide standout was in for 51 snaps against the Patriots during the first weekend of October. 

    You may have noticed, when Howard scored his first touchdown of the season, he spiked the ball so hard it bounced into the Philadelphia stands. 

    "Just to be able to build on it," said Howard, per Buccaneers.com. "That's what it comes down to in the NFL. I've been here five years now – it's one of those things, you can never get too high or too low. Just stay in between. It's going to be an opportunity to make plays again and just do the routine things. Once I do those things, all of the other stuff will come. Just make the routine plays."

    Game of the Week 

    The schedule makers didn't do the Titans any favors when they schedule them to face the Bills on Monday Night Football followed by the Chiefs this Sunday. Buffalo and Kansas City might be Tennessee's toughest competition in the AFC this season, although Baltimore and the Los Angeles Chargers might have something to say about that (Las Vegas as well, but who knows what might happen with the Raiders after the whole Jon Gruden scandal). Derrick Henry averaged 7.2 yards per carry (20 attempts, 143 yards) and ran for three touchdowns in the Titans’ victory last week. The player who may be the key to at least slowing down Henry is defensive lineman Jarran Reed, especially with Chris Jones dealing with a wrist injury

    NFL Week 8 Schedule 

    There's a limited schedule this week with Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota and Pittsburgh all enjoying their bye. 

    (All times CT)

    Thursday's Game

    Denver at Cleveland, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20 p.m. 

    Sunday's Games

    Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS, noon

    Washington at Green Bay, Fox, noon

    Atlanta at Miami, Fox, noon

    New York Jets at New England, CBS, 1 noon 

    Carolina at New York Giants, Fox, noon

    Kansas City at Tennessee, CBS, noon

    Detroit at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 3:05 p.m. 

    Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Fox, 3:05 p.m. 

    Houston at Arizona, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Chicago at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Indianapolis at San Francisco, NBC, 7:20 p.m. 

    Monday's Game 

    New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN, 7:15 p.m. 

    Highlights ... 

    To be added ... 

    Notes 

    • With his 10 catches last week, for a second-high 70 yards and two touchdowns last week, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leads all rookies with 37 catches. He's also the only one with 10-plus catches in two games this season. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith of the Eagles is second in receptions with 27, and second in receiving yards with 345. 

    • Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has had at least five receptions in 12 consecutive games. 

     • Patriots running back Damien Harris notched 101 rushing yards and a touchdown last week, it was his fifth 100-yard game of his career. 

    • Finally, going back to Howard ... 

    This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule

    The Bama in the NFL Database

    Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

    Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

    Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

    Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

    All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

    All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

    Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

    All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

    NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

    Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

    TravelMation ad

    Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard
    Bama/NFL

    2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 7

    45 seconds ago
    Malachi Moore at Tennessee, 2020
    All Things Bama

    To Alabama Football, the Third Saturday in October Hasn't Lost its Luster

    2 hours ago
    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: King King

    4 hours ago
    Football
    ASWA

    ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 10

    6 hours ago
    Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

    11 hours ago
    Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Women's Basketball: What Kristy Curry and Tide Players Said After Tuesday Practice

    15 hours ago
    Jahvon Quinerly vs. Maryland in the NCAA Tournament
    All Things Bama

    Returns of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Put Alabama's Backcourt in Safe Hands

    17 hours ago
    101921_MFB_AndersonWi_Practice_JH7843
    All Things Bama

    Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Tennessee Week

    17 hours ago