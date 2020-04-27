The Song Remains the Same: Alabama Geared Toward Having Another Big Draft in 2021

It's not even May yet, and no one knows what will happen with the college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it's already beginning to look like the 2021 NFL Draft will look a lot like the one we just got through finishing.

Similar to how the focus this past year was on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and whether he would be the first-overall selection, the spotlight now turns to Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

Will there be another quarterback to challenge him for the No. 1 selection? Justin Fields of Ohio State seems to be a worthy contender.

In his way-too-early mock draft projections, Kevin Hanson has 12 players from the Southeastern Conference listed as first-round possibilities. He has only one LSU player in it, so that would be difference from 2020, but it's full of Crimson Tide players.

Alabama has had four first-round selections in three of the last four years, and during the other it boasted three.

The Crimson Tide is on target to have that many again. Maybe more if things go well.

We'll put them in alphabetical order:

Tackle Alex Leatherwood: He's already a two-year starter at Alabama with 28 starts, and played left tackle last season. Factor in a season at guard and that kind of versatility is something every NFL team covets.

Linebacker Dylan Moses: If he stays healthy, count Moses as a Butkus Award finalist, if not the frontrunner.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II: He's long and has excellent coverage skills, plus consistent. Being the son of a three-time Pro Bowl player helps as well. Surtain will likely be the first cornerback drafted next year, and a possible top-10 selection.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle: Seriously, have you seen him play? Having elite speed helped Henry Ruggs III be the No. 12 selection. Waddle has top-10 potential.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith: He had 68 receptions for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, plus his resume has the game-winning catch in a national championship game.

Running back Najee Harris plays a position that few teams will use a first-round selection on, but he definitely has the talent and potential to be a top pick.

Some others to think about for next year's draft include Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, and LaBryan Ray. One also has to consider Mac Jones if he has a big season.