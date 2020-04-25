Bama Central
Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis selected 56th in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

After coming back for his final year of eligibility, Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis had to wait a little longer to find out his NFL destination. 

On day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis was selected at No. 56 overall, in the second round by the Miami Dolphins.

Considered a prize prospect in the recruiting Class of 2016, Davis had to wait until after the first week of his freshman season to find out whether he would be academically cleared to play for the Crimson Tide. Once eligible, he contributed in seven games as a reserve, making four tackles and one sack.

Statistically, his best season at  Alabama was as a sophomore, when Davis tallied 69 tackles, 10 for loss, and a team-high 8.5 sacks in 14 games to land All-SEC honors. During the Crimson Tide's two playoff games he made a combined 10 tackles, with two sacks and an interception.

Davis' production subsequently dipped, in part to seeing more double teams. 

His junior season resulted in 55 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks in 15 games.  

This past season resulted in 47 tackles, three for loss and 0.5 sacks while being named second-team All-SEC. 

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated had Davis at No. 94 on his final Big Board draft rankings. 

Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile for NFL.com: 

"Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack. He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn't made nearly as many plays  against the run or pass — since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Great spot for Raekwon. Ready to see if he lives up to his potential at the next level

Bama/NFL

