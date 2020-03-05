15 Things you Might Not Have Known About Alabama's Draft History

With BamaCentral continuing to look for way to improve its University of Alabama football coverage, it recently added an NFL section follow the progress of former Crimson Tide players after they leave Tuscaloosa.

The latest addition to the Bama/NFL section is a team-by-team listing of Alabama draft picks.

When compiling the information, a few things stood out, which we thought might be fun to present in the form of trivia questions.

The answers are at the bottom of the page, but try not to look ahead. Some will be obvious, but the questions will get tougher as you go along.

Questions

1] Which team has drafted the most Alabama players.

2] Which team has drafted the second most?

3] Which team drafted an end named Paul W. "Bear" Bryant?

4] Who was the first Alabama player drafted by the New England Patriots?

5] Who was the first Crimson Tide player selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

6] Who was the first Alabama player drafted by the Miami Dolphins?

7] Who was the first Crimson Tide player selected by the Seattle Seahawks?

8] Who was the first Alabama player selected by the Raiders organization?

9] The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions. Who was the last Alabama player they drafted?

10] Who was the last Crimson Tide player the New Orleans Saints drafted

11] Which team has gone the longest without selecting an Alabama player?

12] Which team has drafted the fewest Crimson Tide players?

13] In 2012, Trent Richardson was the third-overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. Before Richardson, who was last player drafted by the Browns?

14] In 1995 Jay Barker was a fifth-round pick by the Packers. At that point, who was the last quarterback drafted by Green Bay?

15] On Nov. 22, 2002, Ozzie Newsome was named the first general manager of the Baltimore Ravens, making him the first African-American to occupy that position in the NFL. Who was the first Crimson Tide player he drafted?

Bonus: In 1965, Joe Namath was the first-overall pick in the AFL draft by the New York Jets, but which team also selected him in the NFL draft before the merger?

Answers

1] The Washington Redskins with 25

2] It's a tie between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals at 23

3] The Brooklyn Dodgers

4] John Hannah in 1973

5] Hannah's brother, Charles, in 1977

6] Bob Baumhower in 1977

7] Sean Alexander

8] Kenny Stabler

9] Nico Johnson in 2013

10] Vinnie Sunseri

11] The Philadelphia Eagles. It last took Freddie Milons in 2002, in the fifth round

12] The Carolina Panthers, with three: Christian Miller (2019), Evan Mathis (2005) and Kindal Moorehead (2003)

13] Antonio Langham, the ninth-overall selection in 1994

14] Mark Brunell, whose daughter ended up attending Alabama

15] Jarret Johnson

Bonus: He was the 12th-overall selection by the then-St. Louis Cardinals