Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Wild-Card Playoffs
There's no hotter name in the National Football League heading into the postseason then former Alabama running back Derrick Henry.
He closed the regular season with 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's last second victory over Houston.
Henry led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards in 2020 and is the eighth player in league annals to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.
After topping the league with 1,540 rushing yards in 2019, he's the first player since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) to lead the league in rushing yards in consecutive seasons.
Henry is also the first player in NFL history with five career regular-season games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
How fitting is it then that Alabama's first two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram II being the first, will square off the same week that they were joined in that exclusive club by the Crimson Tide's DeVonta Smith?
Wild-Card Weekend Schedule
Saturday's games
AFC Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon CT, CBS, CBS All Access
NFC Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes
NFC Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., NBC, Universo
Sunday's games
AFC Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Freeform
NFC Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access
AFC Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., NBC, Telemundo, Peacock
Wild-Card Playoff Notes
- Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey led his team with eight passes defended and the NFL with a career-high eight forced fumbles.
- Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh with four interceptions. The last time Fitzpatrick faced the Browns at home he had a pick-six. He's aiming for his fourth straight game in the series with a pass defended.
- Bears safety Eddie Jackson had a forced fumble the last time Chicago played New Orleans on Week 8.
Notes Concerning Crimson Tide Legends
- Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (brother of former Alabama cornerback Trevon) led the NFL with 127 receptions, the sixth-most receptions in a single season in league annals. Only Michael Thomas (149 receptions in 2019), Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (143 in 2002), Julio Jones (136 in 2015) and Antonio Brown (136 in 2015 and 129 in 2014) had more.
- Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald tied for second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. Since entering the NFL in 2014, he leads the league with 85.5 sacks, having surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (85) for the third-most sacks by a player in his first seven seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.
- Henry had 3,567 combined rushing yards from 2019-20 to register the sixth-highest consecutive-season rushing total in NFL history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Erick Dickerson (3,913 from 1983-84), Terrell Davis (3,758 from 1997-98), Early Campbell (3,631 from1979-80) and Barry Sanders (3,606 from 1996-97), as well as Shaun Alexander (3,576 from 2004-05).
- Antonio Brown recorded his 22nd career game with at least 10 receptions, tied with Andre Johnson (22 games) for the most games with at least 10 receptions in NFL history. Brown also has 11 career games with at least 125 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famers Don Maynard (11 games) and Terrell Owens (11) for the fifth-most such games in league annals. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (22 games), Randy Moss (15), Marvin Harrison (13) and Don Hutson (13) have more.