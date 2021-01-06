Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Wild-Card Playoffs

Who's in? Who's out? Everything an Alabama Fan Needs to Know Heading into the First Round of the NFL Playoffs

There's no hotter name in the National Football League heading into the postseason then former Alabama running back Derrick Henry.

He closed the regular season with 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's last second victory over Houston.

Henry led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards in 2020 and is the eighth player in league annals to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

After topping the league with 1,540 rushing yards in 2019, he's the first player since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07) to lead the league in rushing yards in consecutive seasons.

Henry is also the first player in NFL history with five career regular-season games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

How fitting is it then that Alabama's first two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram II being the first, will square off the same week that they were joined in that exclusive club by the Crimson Tide's DeVonta Smith?

Wild-Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday's games

AFC Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon CT, CBS, CBS All Access

NFC Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes

NFC Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., NBC, Universo

Sunday's games

AFC Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Freeform

NFC Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access

AFC Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., NBC, Telemundo, Peacock

Wild-Card Playoff Notes

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey led his team with eight passes defended and the NFL with a career-high eight forced fumbles.

led his team with eight passes defended and the NFL with a career-high eight forced fumbles. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh with four interceptions. The last time Fitzpatrick faced the Browns at home he had a pick-six. He's aiming for his fourth straight game in the series with a pass defended.

led Pittsburgh with four interceptions. The last time Fitzpatrick faced the Browns at home he had a pick-six. He's aiming for his fourth straight game in the series with a pass defended. Bears safety Eddie Jackson had a forced fumble the last time Chicago played New Orleans on Week 8.

Notes Concerning Crimson Tide Legends