Tracking Active, Non-Active Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players on NFL Rosters

You may have noticed that Alabama has a few players in the National Football League.

Some of them are pretty good, too.

Every year the leagues asks its players to rank the top 100, based upon their performances over the previous season, and while not everyone participates it's a telling evaluation that gets a lot of attention just before the start of training camps.

Being rated the best at something is one thing, but it's at another level when the praise comes from peers.

The tally is heavily skewed toward offensive skill positions, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earning the No. 1 spot, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

Nevertheless, this year's list was full of former Alabama players:

10: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, RB

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, WR

35. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, S

44. Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens, RB

49. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR

72. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, RB

86. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, CB

Tracking NFL rosters during the 2020 season figures to be an even bigger challenge that usual given the coronavirus pandemic and many players opting out of playing this fall. That's on top of the reserve/COVID-19 list, which includes anyone who has been exposed, never mind testing positive.

Of course, then there's you normal injury list, pus everything else from being part of the active roster for each game to practice squads.

Note: Effective this season each NFL team may keep up to 12 players on its practice squad in addition to the 53-man active roster. That number will increase to 14 in 2022. However, a player on a practice squad is not considered on an official NFL active roster.