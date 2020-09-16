2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 2 Tracker

The National Football League will mark its centennial birthday this Thursday, with a match up featuring the two nearest franchise to where it all began.

On Sept. 17, 1920, an organizational meeting was held at the Jordan and Hupmobile auto showroom in Canton, Ohio. The birthplace of the league is now the home of the Pro Football of Fame.

Approximately 60 miles north of that location the 15,771st game in league history will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. Paul Brown was instrumental in the formation of both franchises, one of which bares his name.

Week 2 will also see the Giants at the Bears, the Lions at the Packers, the Rams at the Eagles, and Washington at the Cardinals. All of those franchises date back 83 years or longer. Combined, they account for 48 of the NFL’s 100 championships and 159 Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Matchup of the Week

It's not very often that three of the best wide receivers in Alabama history will all be playing on the same field together, but that's exactly what will happen when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Dallas Cowboys. Amari Copper of the Cowboys is the Crimson Tide's all-time leading receiver in yards, while the Falcons' Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones are third and fifth, respectively. Ridley is second in receptions.

Last week, Cooper had 10 catches for 81 yards, while Ridley caught nine balls for 130 yards and Jones had nine for 157 yards.

NFL Schedule: Week 2

Thursday's game

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 7:20 p.m., NFL network

Sunday's games

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, noon, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. noon, Fox

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, noon, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, noon, Fox

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, noon, CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, noon, ,Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, noon on Fox

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, noon on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 3:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's game

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 2 Notes

• NFL teams combined to score 87 offensive touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) on Kickoff Weekend, the most Week 1 offensive touchdowns in NFL history.

• Seven teams came back to win after trailing in the fourth quarter on Kickoff Weekend – Arizona, Chicago, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee and Washington – the most fourth-quarter comeback victories on Kickoff Weekend since 2016 (nine teams) and tied for the third-most in Week 1 in NFL history. Five of those teams this past weekend came back to win on the road.

• Eleven of the 16 season-opening games were within one score in the fourth quarter.

This report will be continually updated through Monday's game

