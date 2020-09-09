SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Where Former Alabama Players are on their NFL Week 1 Depth Charts

Christopher Walsh

You may have missed it this past week, but defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was named one of the co-captains of the New York Giants for this season. 

He's started all 48 games for the Giants over his three seasons, and last year was the team's nominee for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. It's given annually by the NFL in recognition of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, and the winner is determined by a vote of the NFL players.

That's high praise, indeed. 

If you've been checking our 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 1 Tracker and the regularly updated list of active players, you already know that as of Wednesday afternoon there were 57 players on various NFL rosters, including 18 who are not playing this week for a variety of reasons. 

Our own Kristi Patrick decided to compile a depth chart to see where the players ready to go were being listed by their teams. 

Note: Not all teams had made their depth charts available yet, so this will be updated: 

Fantasy Start'em or Sit'em

A handful of NFL players got banged up throughout training camp and now have been slapped with the injury designation of questionable, doubtful, and out.

Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano discusses which players are expected to play or sit for Week 1. Some of the fantasy football impact players include Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, and Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. 

QB: https://buff.ly/2FgfQ8r 

RB: https://buff.ly/3helCo7 

WR: https://buff.ly/2F4o5o8 

TE: https://buff.ly/33bAONN 

K: https://buff.ly/2R7Zzov 

DST: https://buff.ly/32cTGwn

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 91-95

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Crimson Tide will have an eight-match, conference-only season that starts on Sept. 19

UA_Athletics

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview: Week 4

Three Bama Central staffers are in the lineup

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Paddling

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Volleyball Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will face off against Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Florida this season

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: What 2021 TE Robbie Ouzts' Commitment Means Plus Alabama in the NFL Update

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Extra Year of Eligibility Would be Great Thing for Players According to Nick Saban

Roster shakeup could be in the mix for the Crimson Tide in 2021 and beyond

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment Tracker; TE Robbie Ouzts Becomes Newest Member

A running list of all of the Crimson Tide's commitments and where they rank on the major recruiting sites

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 1 Tracker

Unveiling the most elaborate and comprehensive weekly tracker of Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Return of the Force

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes