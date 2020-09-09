Where Former Alabama Players are on their NFL Week 1 Depth Charts

You may have missed it this past week, but defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was named one of the co-captains of the New York Giants for this season.

He's started all 48 games for the Giants over his three seasons, and last year was the team's nominee for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. It's given annually by the NFL in recognition of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, and the winner is determined by a vote of the NFL players.

That's high praise, indeed.

If you've been checking our 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 1 Tracker and the regularly updated list of active players, you already know that as of Wednesday afternoon there were 57 players on various NFL rosters, including 18 who are not playing this week for a variety of reasons.

Our own Kristi Patrick decided to compile a depth chart to see where the players ready to go were being listed by their teams.

Note: Not all teams had made their depth charts available yet, so this will be updated:

A handful of NFL players got banged up throughout training camp and now have been slapped with the injury designation of questionable, doubtful, and out.

Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano discusses which players are expected to play or sit for Week 1. Some of the fantasy football impact players include Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, and Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

