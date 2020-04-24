In the end, he turned out to be too good to pass up.

After months of speculation and debate about Tua Tagovailoa, and his potential at the next professional level, the Alabama quarterback was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He ended up in the place where most originally projected him to go, No. 5 by the Miami Dolphins.

Heading into the draft, Tagovailoa was considered one of three locks at the quarterback position for the first round. But due to injury issues he went from challenging LSU's Joe Burrow for the top spot overall, to being widely compared to Oregon's Justin Hebert, even though there was a clear consensus that the Alabama quarterback was more accurate and a better playmaker.

"I think there is a gap between them," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "I think Tua is a more instinctive natural player. He's got better instincts. He's just got a better feel. I think he's got better touch and accuracy. He can layer the ball a little bit better. I think he's more urgent and sudden in terms of working through progressions."

The durability factor was the equalizer to some, plus Hebert being a good five inches taller.

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated had Tagovailoa rated the fifth-best prospect in the draft on his final Big Board.

"Tagovailoa says he 'feel(s) 100 percent' and looked good at his virtual pro day," he wrote. "Even so, how team doctors assess his recovery and durability risk amid the current travel and team visit restrictions adds plenty of uncertainty to where he will be ultimately be selected.

"When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation and touch to all levels of the field."

There was a strong buzz about Tagovailoa in Tuscaloosa well before he landed on campus. The Hawaii High School Player of the Year in 2016 was considered a consensus five-star recruit and the top dual-threat quarterback nationally in his class — especially after being named the MVP of the Elite 11 competition.

As a true freshman he quickly landed the backup role to Jalen Hurts and replaced him at the start of the second half of the National Championship Game in Atlanta. Tagovailoa led the comeback against Georgia, with his third touchdown passes an overtime strike to Devonta Smith in the end zone on second-and-26 from the Bulldogs' 41-yard-line.

The following year he set the college football single-season record for passing efficiency while winning the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year honor. Despite being the consensus selection for first-team All-America, Tagovailoa placed second in Heisman Trophy voting.

After completing 245 of 255 passes 69 (percent) for 3,966 yards, with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore, Tagovailoa only made nine starts last season due to an ankle injury followed by a season-ending hip dislocation. Statistically, the left-hander was 180 of 252 (71.4 percent) for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.

His 199.4 career passer efficiency rating set an NCAA record, with Kyler Murray a distant second at 181.3, and Sam Bradford third at 175.6.