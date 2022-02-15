Skip to main content

A'Shawn Robinson is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Robinson added a Super Bowl ring to his national championship ring he earned at Alabama.

Some weeks it can be challenging to decide who earned the title of Pro Athlete of the Week because there can be so many good options. But when one wins a Super Bowl ring, the choice is pretty easy. 

A'Shawn Robinson is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week. Not only did Robinson win the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Bengals 23-20, but he played a major role along the Rams' defensive front in the pass rush and disrupting the Bengals' run game. He was third on the team with six tackles and also had a sack and quarterback hit. 

Robinson now has the distinction of being a national champion (2015) and Super Bowl champion (2022.) He was drafted by Detroit in the second round of the 2016 draft and spent four years with the Lions before signing with the Rams prior to the start of the 2020 season. 

However, Robinson was not the only former Alabama player to get a ring and earn that distinction. Terrell Lewis and long snapper Carson Tinker who had been signed to the practice squad also won the Super Bowl for the Rams. Lewis was part of the 2017 national championship team at Alabama, and Tinker won national championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
