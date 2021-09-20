Alabama in the NFL: Injury Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa, More Roster Updates

After week two of the NFL regular season, there's news regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as other former Alabama players.

On Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Miami's matchup to the Buffalo Bills in some discomfort, and was carted to the locker room with what X-Rays confirmed to be bruised ribs.

Since then, though, an MRI confirmed no additional damage and the second-year starter's status is "day-to-day" as the team heads into week three, the Dolphins announced Monday.

One week ago, Tagovailoa began his first season as a full-time starter for Miami with a week one win, 17-16, over former teammate quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. But following his exit versus the Bills yesterday, the Dolphins lost by a final score of 35-0.

The team likely won't announce any further news regarding the status of its starting quarterback until it's closer to kickoff this week in its game at Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Meanwhile, there's roster movement among former Alabama players either being signed to practice squads or having their statuses updated following week two injuries.

Miller Forristall, TE

An undrafted free agent upon conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, tight end Miller Forristall was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad, the team announced Monday afternoon. He participated in training camp with the Tennessee Titans last month, but was released as part of roster cuts before Cleveland signed him to its practice squad.

Josh Jacobs, RB

Running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders is listed as "day-to-day," the team announced Monday, as his status is questionable for its next game. Jacobs, a third-year former first round draft pick in 2019, is dealing with an ankle/toe issue heading into week three.

Amari Cooper, WR

Not unlike Miami's Tagovailoa, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs, the team announced Monday, and his status for this week's practices is undecided. It's believed to be an issue from the team's first regular season game versus Tampa Bay, and Cooper reaggravated the bruising yesterday against the Chargers.

Lester Cotton, OL

Offensive lineman Lester Cotton, a guard for the Las Vegas Raiders, was moved to the team's practice squad today. Cotton had originally been released as part of the Raiders' training camp roster cuts, but still he retains a role in the franchise.

Andre Smith, OL

Offensive tackle Andre Smith, like Cotton, was part of roster cuts but by the Baltimore Ravens during its training camp cutdown dates. The former Alabama standout was on the Ravens active roster last night in the week two matchup to the Kansas City Chiefs, but today, was reassigned to the practice squad.

Carson Tinker, LS

After being released by the New York Giants, Tinker dressed out and was an active on an NFL roster for the first time since week five of the 2018 regular season when he was with the Giants. Now, though, his role as a long snapper is with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.