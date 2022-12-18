Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 15: Christian Harris Records Multiple Career Highs

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 15 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled in the first half by throwing his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season. However, he still threw for 315 yards and ran into the endzone three times.
  • Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 5-of-8 targets for 126 yards against the Chicago Bears.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle scored his first touchdown since week 9 after a 67-yard catch-and-run against the Buffalo Bills. Waddle finished with 114 receiving yards in the blizzard.
  • Despite only completing 17-of-30 passes, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Harris had more rush attempts (24) than quarterback Mitch Trubisky had pass attempts (22). 
Defense

  • Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris played easily the best game of young career, tallying 14 tackles, including three for loss (both career highs). The third round pick tied for the second-most tackles in the NFL in week 15.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led the team in tackles with 10, including one for loss and a sack. This is the 10th game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.

