Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Outduels the Chicago Bears

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 9 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season.
  • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after completing 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night. This is the Eagles' best start to a season in franchise history.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in five of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. After nine weeks staying near the top of the receiving yards list, Waddle has likely solidified himself as the best WR2 in the league this season.

Defense

  • Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne had arguably his best game of the season, tallying a sack and six tackles, including FOUR for loss. Fellow lineman Jonathan Allen's two solo tackles were behind the line of scrimmage. Allen also recorded four QB hits, including a sack.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles once again with 12, including one for loss and a pass breakup.

