Chatter, Speculation Growing as the 2020 NFL Draft Approaches

Christopher Walsh

Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto jumped into the draft mix over the weekend and posted his first mock of the 2020 NFL Draft season.

He predicted a big trade at No. 3 overall, because that's what it'll take for a team to secure former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

As for the other top Alabama players, with a former teammate joining Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins:

No. 8: OT Jedrick Wills by the Cardinals 

No. 13: WR Jerry Jeudy, 49ers

No. 18: WR Henry Ruggs III, Dolphins 

No. 19: CB Trevon Diggs, Raiders 

Burrow or Tagovailoa?

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network still believes that the Cincinnati Bengals won't pass on local favorite Joe Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, but doesn't believe there's much of an evaluation gap with Tagovailoa. 

He has the former Crimson Tide quarterback going sixth to the Chargers in his mock 3.0., followed by No. 8 Wills by the Cardinals, No. 12: Jeudy, Raiders, and No. 13: Ruggs, 49ers

However, that's it for Alabama players in the first round. 

Big board and position rankings 

Matt Miller posted his latest 2020 NFL Draft rankings on Bleacher Report.

He has, with draft grades: 

5. Jeudy (95)

6. Tagovailoa (94)

7. Wills (94)

12. Ruggs (93)

22. Xavier McKinney DB (89)

46. Trevon Diggs CB (86)

50. Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma (85)

As for his position rankings, Terrell Lewis is fifth in edge rushers, Raekwon Davis sixth among interior defensive tackles, Anfernee Jennings ninth among linebackers, Shyheim Carter 23rd and Jaren Mayden 27th among safeties, and Matt Womack 26th on the list of  tackles. 

More draft talk .. ...

• ESPN and NFL Network made it official, announcing that they will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks. The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, and simulcast the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7.

• ESPN Staff Writer Bill Barnwell noted that of last year's 32 first-round picks, only 20 were made by the original team holding the selection. So he did a mock draft with 32 different trade scenarios. A lot of the deals involve Alabama players.

• USA Today did something different, ranking the teams that need to draft a quarterback. The top three teams are the Chargers, Bengals and Patriots. The Dolphins are ninth because they already have Ryan Fitzpatrick. In another story, the publication ranks Tagovailoa as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, with three other Crimson Tide players also in the top 10: Juedy fifth, Wills sixth and Ruggs 10th. 

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Seeing Tua trending upwards in a lot of mock drafts and downwards in others. It’ll be an interesting draft next week, for sure.

