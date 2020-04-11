How Many Cornerbacks will be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The cornerback class is fierce this year with top prospects like CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah topping the list, but should you take the over on five cornerbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

SI's Bill Enright is joined by SI Fantasy Expert Frank Taddeo and Florida Team Reporter Zach Goodall to discuss whether the odds on cornerbacks drafted is justified.

Alabama fans will want to take note because the Crimson Tide's Trevon Diggs is in the mix to be the third cornerback off the board.

Some of the others include Clemson's A.J. Terrell, TCU's Jeff Gladney, Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler and LSU's Kristian Fulton.

Opinions range on everyone in the group, but Diggs has elite height, weight and length, plus is the brother of a successful NFL players, which might give him a leg up on everyone else.

When writing his draft profile, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about Diggs: "Talented prospect with rare combination of size, strength and ball skills. As a former receiver, Diggs has an instinctive feel for his opponent's plans and uses his size and athleticism to disrupt the blueprint when possible. The foot agility and short-area burst are good for his size and helped keep completion totals low. He's inconsistent staying in phase with downfield routes and long speed is his kryptonite, causing grabbing and holding when panic sets in. He's a future starting press-man corner with the hands and ball tracking to take it away and should benefit from more help over the top as a pro. Future consideration at free safety is possible considering his size and skill set."