The Coronavirus Crisis and the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will dominate sports headlines this week as its the lone major event that hasn't been rescheduled or canceled since early March.

While the debate about whether the draft should go on will linger for a long time, and there are serious concerns that the draft could be hacked, former NFL player and Pro Football Focus senior analyst Solomon Wilcots weighs in on how the technology used to scout players during a pandemic might carry over into future drafts.

Will the virtual draft improve the process for NFL prospects?

SI senior writer Albert Breer also joins the Coronavirus + Sports podcast to look ahead to the virtual NFL draft.

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one — not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers — is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic.



Under normal circumstances former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. would have spent the last couple months catching passes from quarterbacks, doing all he can to stay in shape as the 2020 NFL Draft nears. However these aren’t normal times and Pittman is trying to prepare for the draft in the era of social distancing

SI’s Alex Prewitt details how Pittman is navigating the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the NFL Draft. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

There are no quarterbacks to throw to them. Cops monitor their workouts. Says the father of one prospect, "It’s hard for me to tell him: Son, stop working so hard. But it’s a dangerous time to be outdoors."

There’s never too much when it comes to Michael Jordan. “The Last Dance” documentary premiered on ESPN Sunday night only to be followed up by a Reddit post that has caught a lot of people's attention.

It was of rare footage of Michael Jordan's shot over Craig Ehlo to eliminate Cavaliers in 1989 NBA playoffs.

SI’s Robin Lundberg reminisces on the shot and how it proves just how much larger than life Michael Jordan truly is.

