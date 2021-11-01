Derrick Henry to Have Surgery on Foot, Out Indefinitely

Tennessee Titans expected to work out Adrian Peterson later this week as former Alabama standout expected to miss significant playing time.

The Tennessee Titans are making plans to be without Derrick Henry for a while as head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed during his press conference Monday that the running back will undergo foot surgery Tuesday morning.

He's expected to be out indefinitely.

Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Jonathan Taylor is second with 649. The back-to-back rushing king had 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

He suffered the injury during the Titans' overtime win against the Colts, when Henry was limited to 68 rushing yards.

"There is significant concern that he has a major foot injury," Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said on Good Morning Football. "The specifics are not yet known. He does not have the results of the X-rays and he has not yet taken the MRI, but it is clear, just judging from the reaction of the team and those close to Derrick Henry, that it is not good. From what I understand, as they still try to figure out the specifics, and the MRI is important to determine what sort of structural damage is in there, but the immediate concern is that there is a fracture in his foot.

"That is the concern right now. It is not sure. They do not have the full extent of the injury. If that is the case, you'd figure it'd probably be 8-10 weeks. So an outside chance that Derrick Henry could return real late in the season if the Titans make a run."

Rapoport also reported that the Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson this week.

ESPN first reported that if Henry suffered a Jones fracture, the recovery time is usually eight weeks, which is how long it is until the NFL playoffs begin.

Vrabel, though, wouldn't speculate on a timeline for his eventual return.

"I think there's a chance that anything can happen," Vrabel said.

This story will be updated