Derrick Henry Undergoes Surgery as Titans Consider Numerous Options

Initial indications are that the former Alabama running back's procedure to repair his fractured foot went well.

Former University of Alabama running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery Tuesday morning that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that surgery “went well,” and Henry was recovering.

The Tennessee Titans had not offered an update as of Tuesday afternoon.

Henry injured his foot during Sunday’s overtime victory over the Colts. Even though he won't be playing, Henry could still be leading the NFL in rushing, carries and rushing touchdowns for a while as no other player is close to surpassing him except in TDs.

He 219 carries for 937 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns. The next best in each category is:

• Joe Mixon, Bengals, 137 carries.

• Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 649 rushing yards.

• James Conner, Cardinals, eight rushing touchdowns.

Henry led the league in rushing each of the past two seasons, gaining 2,027 yards with 17 touchdowns last year.

The injury is reportedly a Jones fracture, which often takes eight weeks of recovery, although the Titans have not offered a potential timetable for his return. Tennessee has nine game remaining in the regular season, beginning with Sunday's trip to play the Los Angeles Rams, plus a bye the first weekend in December.

"I know that he'll do everything that he can to work himself back to be able to help this football team," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "Whenever that is, that's when it will be. I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that it's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team.

"We'll have to move on without him in the short term and not look back."

As for what that might mean for the Titans, some sort of running-back-by-committee seems likely. Jeremy McNichols has the second most carries with 38,

Khari Blasingame is also on the active roster, and Dontrell Hilliard, who was signed to the practice squad last week. On Monday, the Titans added veterans Adrian Peterson and D'Onta Foreman to the practice squad.

Peterson rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries with the Lions last season, for an average of 3.9 yards per carry.

Foreman played in six games for the Titans last season and totaled 22 carries for 95 yards.

"(I told) Derrick I love him, I'm praying for him, and I'll talk to him when he gets back," running back coach Tony Dews told the Tennessee Titans' website.

"I love him. I love him like he's my own son, and certainly I'll miss him until he gets back here in this room, not just the football, but I'll miss him as a human being, an individual, because he is important to me as a person."