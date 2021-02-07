Derrick Henry Wins 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

The star Tennessee Titans tailback became only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season

Former University of Alabama standout and current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He beat out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs right end Travis Kelce.

This past season, Henry became only the eighth player in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

Henry finished 2020 with 2,027 rushing yards, which was a franchise record, and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 114 yards.

This story will be updated.